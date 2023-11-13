Icon
Home Tech News 164-foot asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA

164-foot asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, says NASA

An Apollo group asteroid, which has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid, is expected to pass by Earth today, November 13. Know its speed, size, distance, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 08:00 IST
Icon
Geomagnetic storm to spark auroras, radio blackouts on Earth soon, reveals NASA
asteroids
1/6 A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere that is caused by solar activity. Since we are moving close to the 25th solar cycle, the frequency of solar activity has increased and this will likely lead to more powerful solar storms being generated by our Sun. (REUTERS)
asteroids
2/6 NASA and NOAA have suggested that a coronal mass ejection (CME) is moving close to the Earth and might collide with it on November 12. This CME can cause geomagnetic storms leading to aurora lights and radio blackouts.  (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 Renowned space weather physicist, and solar storm enthusiast, Tamitha Skov, explained it all with her post on her X account, “A #Solarstorm Encore: A new direct hit comes! NOAA & NASA models show an impact expected by November 12 (optimistic estimates say late November 11 if the storm is fast). Although not as strong as the recent storm, this one could reach G2 levels & bring #aurora to mid-latitudes.”  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 It should be kept in mind that predictions of geomagnetic storm by these models can change as exact forecasts are tough to make. The upcoming geomagnetic storm can affect drone pilots, mariners, aviators, and emergency responders.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
5/6 GOES-16 is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). It is an important tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction, along with other space phenomena.  (NASA)
asteroids
6/6 Apart from this, the NASA SDO observes the Sun to collect data from various solar activities. For this, it uses three major instruments including They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA). These initiatives by NASA  are extremely necessary to predict the phenomenons like a Geomagnetic storm. (NASA)
asteroids
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 VX belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Earth is almost 4.5 billion years old and there have been several asteroid impacts throughout history. In a new development, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has shed light on a Near-Earth asteroid that is set to pass Earth by a close margin today, November 13. Whilst this space rock will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface and leave a crater in its wake, causing catastrophic damage. According to the space agency, Asteroid 2023 VX will pass by Earth at a distance of around 6.6 million kilometers.

Asteroid 2023 VX: Details of close approach

The asteroid is already on its way toward the planet, travelling at a breakneck speed of 40034 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles! While this asteroid is not a planet killer or as big as the dinosaur-killing asteroid, it is almost three times the size of the Chelyabinsk asteroid which crashed over the Russian city in 2013, injuring over 1400 people and damaging 7000 buildings. NASA estimates Asteroid 2023 VX to be almost 164 feet wide, making it as big as an aircraft.

The space agency has also revealed that Asteroid 2023 VX belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

NASA has also revealed that this will be the first time Asteroid 2023 VX passes Earth. According to the space agency, it is not expected to make another close approach to the planet in the near future.

Asteroids found in Antarctica

Antarctica is a desolate place known for its vast expanse of ice. However, a team of scientists have made an amazing discovery - 5 asteroids that could hold the key to Earth's formation. These space rocks were found in a region known as Antarctica Blue Ice. Antarctica is an ideal place to spot crashed asteroids or meteorites as these objects can be spotted easily thanks to the land's unique icy conditions. According to Maria Schoenbaechler, a professor from the Department of Earth Sciences at ETH-Zurich in Switzerland, the rock is made of chondrites, the oldest known rock material in the universe. “It belongs to the oldest material that can be found on Earth and is similar to the building block of the Earth,” she said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 07:59 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
In what is nothing short of a miracle, astronomers have unexpectedly discovered the presence oxygen in Venus's atmosphere.
Surprise! Oxygen detected on Venus in huge quantities on this hellish planet
12 November 2023
Saturn's breathtaking rings, observed since Galileo's time, are vanishing within 18 months.
Shocking space! Saturn rings will disappear!
11 November 2023
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to hit the Earth tomorrow, November 12. NASA reveals the danger.
Earth to suffer direct CME hit, new NASA model reveals; To spark solar storm and auroras
11 November 2023
James Webb Space telescope and Hubble space telescope alliance illuminates 14 celestial marvels, offering a stunning glimpse into the universe's colourful tapestry.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope reveal dance of galaxies
11 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VD4 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 10, is Asteroid 2023 VD4. During its approach, it will come as close as just 145,000 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon! According to NASA, the space rock is just 27 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 56072 kilometers per hour.
104-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon; check details
10 November 2023
NASA's 29th commercial resupply mission by SpaceX was launched successfully and it brings much-needed supplies to the ISS.n(representative image)
SpaceX Dragon successfully launches 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to ISS
10 November 2023
Know all about the solar storm that is expected to strike the Earth in the late hours of November 11. Find out the possible consequences.
NASA SOHO spots CME headed for Earth tomorrow; Solar storm may spark auroras, radio blackouts
10 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VT3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
House-sized asteroid to pass Earth at close quarters today, get as near as 4.2 mn km, NASA says
10 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon