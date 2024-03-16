5 best Sony headphones on Amazon on a budget; Check offers, discounts and more

In the realm of audio equipment, Sony has established itself as a pioneer, consistently delivering products that blend quality, innovation, and affordability. For those seeking headphones that offer exceptional sound without breaking the bank, Sony's lineup presents a compelling array of options. Here, we delve into the 5 best Sony headphones for budget-conscious audiophiles, exploring their features, benefits, and why they stand out in the crowded headphone market. Products included in this article 41% OFF Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White) (52,288) Sony MDR-XB450AP On-Ear EXTRA BASS Wired Headphones with Mic (Red) (9,073) 26% OFF Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue) (8,403) 33% OFF Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Black) (8,941) Sony MDR-7506 Professional Wired On Ear Headphones (Best Compatible with Professional Cinema Line Camera) - Black (23,685)

1. Sony MDR-ZX110AP

The MDR-ZX110AP embodies Sony's commitment to delivering high-quality audio experiences at an accessible price point. Priced at Rs. 1,490, these wired Sony headphones boast a 30mm Dynamic Driver Unit, ensuring powerful sound reproduction across the frequency spectrum. Whether you're listening to bass-heavy tracks or intricate melodies, the MDR-ZX110AP delivers clear, detailed sound.

Designed for comfort and portability, these Sony headphones feature an on-ear form factor and swivel folding design. The lightweight construction and cushioned earpads make them ideal for extended listening sessions, while the ability to fold flat enhances their portability, allowing you to carry them with ease wherever you go.

Specification Details Price Rs. 1,490 Brand Sony Model Name MDR ZX110AP Colour Black Form Factor On Ear

2. Sony MDR-XB450AP

For bass enthusiasts on a budget, the Sony MDR-XB450AP is a standout choice. Priced at Rs. 2,449, these wired Sony headphones are equipped with Extra Bass Technology, delivering deep, punchy bass that adds impact to your music. The Bass Booster amplifies low-end frequencies, creating a club-like audio experience that's perfect for electronic dance music lovers.

In addition to its impressive sound quality, the MDR-XB450AP features a convenient in-line microphone and remote, allowing you to take hands-free calls and control your music playback with ease. The Smart-Key app compatibility further enhances the user experience, allowing for personalized settings and configurations.

Specification Details Price Rs. 2,449 Brand Sony Model Name MDR XB450AP Colour Various Options Available Form Factor Over Ear



3. Sony WH-CH510

Wireless convenience meets affordability with the Sony WH-CH510 headphones, priced at Rs. 3,699. These over-ear wireless Sony headphones offer a comfortable fit and balanced sound signature, making them suitable for a wide range of music genres. With a battery life of up to 35 hours, you can enjoy extended listening sessions without interruption, while the hands-free calling feature allows you to stay connected on the go.



Specification Details Price Rs. 3,699 Brand Sony Model Name WH-CH510 Colour Various Options Available Form Factor On Ear

4. Sony WH-CH520

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones combine impressive battery life, customizable sound options, and wireless convenience, making them an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. Priced at Rs. 4,490, these wireless Sony headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, ensuring you can enjoy your music throughout the day without needing to recharge.

Equipped with EQ customization and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology, the WH-CH520 allows you to tailor your sound preferences and enjoy high-quality audio streaming. The lightweight design and multipoint connection feature further enhance the user experience, making these headphones ideal for everyday use.

Specification Details Price Rs. 4,490 Brand Sony Model Name WH-CH520 Colour Blue Form Factor On Ear

5. Sony MDR-7506

Rounding out our list is the Sony MDR-7506, a professional-grade headphone designed for studio use. Priced at Rs. 7,490, these wired Sony headphones feature a foldable design, 40mm drivers, and a closed-ear construction, providing both portability and excellent sound isolation. Whether you're a professional audio engineer or a discerning listener, the MDR-7506 delivers accurate sound reproduction and unmatched comfort, making it a top choice in its price range.

Specification Details Price Rs. 7,490 Brand Sony Model Name MDR-7506 Colour Black Form Factor On Ear

Sony's lineup of headphones offers something for everyone, catering to a diverse range of preferences and budgets. From wired options with powerful bass to wireless models with customizable sound profiles, Sony headphones deliver exceptional audio quality and comfort without breaking the bank. Whether you're commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home, Sony headphones provide an immersive listening experience that's sure to elevate your audio enjoyment.