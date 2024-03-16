 5 best Sony headphones on Amazon on a budget; Check offers, discounts and more | Tech News
Check the top 5 Sony headphones available in the market, each offering unique features and excellent sound quality.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 16 2024, 16:28 IST
From extra bass technology to wireless convenience, Sony's range of budget headphones has something for every music lover. (Pexels)
From extra bass technology to wireless convenience, Sony's range of budget headphones has something for every music lover. (Pexels)

In the realm of audio equipment, Sony has established itself as a pioneer, consistently delivering products that blend quality, innovation, and affordability. For those seeking headphones that offer exceptional sound without breaking the bank, Sony's lineup presents a compelling array of options. Here, we delve into the 5 best Sony headphones for budget-conscious audiophiles, exploring their features, benefits, and why they stand out in the crowded headphone market.

1. Sony MDR-ZX110AP

The MDR-ZX110AP embodies Sony's commitment to delivering high-quality audio experiences at an accessible price point. Priced at Rs. 1,490, these wired Sony headphones boast a 30mm Dynamic Driver Unit, ensuring powerful sound reproduction across the frequency spectrum. Whether you're listening to bass-heavy tracks or intricate melodies, the MDR-ZX110AP delivers clear, detailed sound.

Designed for comfort and portability, these Sony headphones feature an on-ear form factor and swivel folding design. The lightweight construction and cushioned earpads make them ideal for extended listening sessions, while the ability to fold flat enhances their portability, allowing you to carry them with ease wherever you go.

 

SpecificationDetails
PriceRs. 1,490
BrandSony
Model NameMDR ZX110AP
ColourBlack
Form FactorOn Ear
B00KGZZ824-1

 

2. Sony MDR-XB450AP

For bass enthusiasts on a budget, the Sony MDR-XB450AP is a standout choice. Priced at Rs. 2,449, these wired Sony headphones are equipped with Extra Bass Technology, delivering deep, punchy bass that adds impact to your music. The Bass Booster amplifies low-end frequencies, creating a club-like audio experience that's perfect for electronic dance music lovers.

In addition to its impressive sound quality, the MDR-XB450AP features a convenient in-line microphone and remote, allowing you to take hands-free calls and control your music playback with ease. The Smart-Key app compatibility further enhances the user experience, allowing for personalized settings and configurations.

 

SpecificationDetails
PriceRs. 2,449
BrandSony
Model NameMDR XB450AP
ColourVarious Options Available
Form FactorOver Ear


 

B00SISR4ZK-2

 

3. Sony WH-CH510

Wireless convenience meets affordability with the Sony WH-CH510 headphones, priced at Rs. 3,699. These over-ear wireless Sony headphones offer a comfortable fit and balanced sound signature, making them suitable for a wide range of music genres. With a battery life of up to 35 hours, you can enjoy extended listening sessions without interruption, while the hands-free calling feature allows you to stay connected on the go.


 

SpecificationDetails
PriceRs. 3,699
BrandSony
Model NameWH-CH510
ColourVarious Options Available
Form FactorOn Ear
B07YGZ7Q9N-3

 

4. Sony WH-CH520

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones combine impressive battery life, customizable sound options, and wireless convenience, making them an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. Priced at Rs. 4,490, these wireless Sony headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, ensuring you can enjoy your music throughout the day without needing to recharge.

Equipped with EQ customization and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology, the WH-CH520 allows you to tailor your sound preferences and enjoy high-quality audio streaming. The lightweight design and multipoint connection feature further enhance the user experience, making these headphones ideal for everyday use.

 

SpecificationDetails
PriceRs. 4,490
BrandSony
Model NameWH-CH520
ColourBlue
Form FactorOn Ear
B0BS1PRC4L-4

 

5. Sony MDR-7506

Rounding out our list is the Sony MDR-7506, a professional-grade headphone designed for studio use. Priced at Rs. 7,490, these wired Sony headphones feature a foldable design, 40mm drivers, and a closed-ear construction, providing both portability and excellent sound isolation. Whether you're a professional audio engineer or a discerning listener, the MDR-7506 delivers accurate sound reproduction and unmatched comfort, making it a top choice in its price range.

SpecificationDetails
PriceRs. 7,490
BrandSony
Model NameMDR-7506
ColourBlack
Form FactorOn Ear
B000AJIF4E-5

 

Sony's lineup of headphones offers something for everyone, catering to a diverse range of preferences and budgets. From wired options with powerful bass to wireless models with customizable sound profiles, Sony headphones deliver exceptional audio quality and comfort without breaking the bank. Whether you're commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home, Sony headphones provide an immersive listening experience that's sure to elevate your audio enjoyment.

First Published Date: 16 Mar, 16:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets