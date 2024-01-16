5 essential gadgets for students: MacBook Air, Kindle, Canon Pixma and more

5 essential gadgets for students: If you're a student who has just started their term year, then having gadgets as companions can become extremely helpful during your learning journey. Be it for college assignments, projects, or impromptu Netflix binge sessions, essential gadgets can come in handy everywhere. One of the most sought-after gadgets by students is a laptop. It fulfills all the needs such as creating presentations in MS PowerPoint, writing assignments in Notepad, or just browsing the web. But it is not the only tech gadget that students can get to maximize their learning. Check out the 5 essential gadgets for students including laptops, tablets, printers, and more. Products included in this article Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver (64) 16% OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray (29) 16% OFF Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student (9,452) All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light (3,720) 25% OFF Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​ (3,629)

List of Best Selling Products

1. MacBook Air M2

B0B3BLY13H-1

To make full use of their courses, students need a feature-filled laptop that will enable them to meet all of the requirements needed for a successful result in their courses and later in their careers. This is where the MacBook Air M2 comes in handy. It features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, it gets the new Apple Silicon M2 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB storage. It also gets up to 24GB of unified memory. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

B0CCS3K22L-2

The top offering from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the front with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which also powers the company's flagship Galaxy S23 series. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, and comes with an S-Pen, allowing students to take notes, and even doodle! There's a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, while there are also dual 12MP selfie shooters on the front. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11200 mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired charging.

3. Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Printer

B01JOFKL0A-3

The Canon PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one printer that can be set up easily for wireless printing and scanning using a free app. It features Print, Scan, and Copy functions and comes with affordable ink cartridges for high-quality and low-cost printing. The PIXMA E477 supports multiple paper sizes, making it versatile and easy to install. It's also portable, making it one of the best printers in India.

4. Kindle

B08N3RQZ51-4

A perfect gadget for the tech-savvy student can be a Kindle, especially if you are an avid reader. Not only does Kindle offer portability and long battery life, it can keep thousands of books within it, giving you an almost unlimited supply of reading material. However, do remember that you have to separately buy the books along with your Kindle.

5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

B0BDKD8DVD-5

Having good quality earbuds is a must if you're a student. It can come in handy while travelling to and fro, and to phase out the all noise during the commute. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) features a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. It supports 2X more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.

Also read these top stories today:

Is Apple Watch banned or not? After the court case that led to the ban of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Apple just got some relief! Know where things stand for Apple now. Read all about it here.

Trouble everywhere! The Earth is heating up, as is conflict in the Middle East. The world economy and Ukraine's defense against Russia are sputtering along. Artificial intelligence (AI) could upend all our lives. The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year's edition of the World Economic Forum. Know where things stand here.

World Inc. is worried! Global CEOs are increasingly worried about the long-term viability of their businesses, a pre-Davos survey showed. Pressure is mounting from artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!