5 essential gadgets for students: MacBook Air, Kindle, Canon Pixma and more

On your academic journey? Check out the 5 essential gadgets for students among laptops, tablets, and printers including MacBook Air, Canon Pixma all-in-one printer, and Kindle.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2024, 18:08 IST
The Kindle is an ideal companion for students, allowing them to complete their reading on the go. (Unsplash)

5 essential gadgets for students: If you're a student who has just started their term year, then having gadgets as companions can become extremely helpful during your learning journey. Be it for college assignments, projects, or impromptu Netflix binge sessions, essential gadgets can come in handy everywhere. One of the most sought-after gadgets by students is a laptop. It fulfills all the needs such as creating presentations in MS PowerPoint, writing assignments in Notepad, or just browsing the web. But it is not the only tech gadget that students can get to maximize their learning. Check out the 5 essential gadgets for students including laptops, tablets, printers, and more.

1. MacBook Air M2

B0B3BLY13H-1

To make full use of their courses, students need a feature-filled laptop that will enable them to meet all of the requirements needed for a successful result in their courses and later in their careers. This is where the MacBook Air M2 comes in handy. It features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, it gets the new Apple Silicon M2 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB storage. It also gets up to 24GB of unified memory. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

B0CCS3K22L-2

The top offering from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the front with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which also powers the company's flagship Galaxy S23 series. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, and comes with an S-Pen, allowing students to take notes, and even doodle! There's a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, while there are also dual 12MP selfie shooters on the front. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11200 mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired charging.

3. Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Printer

B01JOFKL0A-3

The Canon PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one printer that can be set up easily for wireless printing and scanning using a free app. It features Print, Scan, and Copy functions and comes with affordable ink cartridges for high-quality and low-cost printing. The PIXMA E477 supports multiple paper sizes, making it versatile and easy to install. It's also portable, making it one of the best printers in India.

4. Kindle

B08N3RQZ51-4

A perfect gadget for the tech-savvy student can be a Kindle, especially if you are an avid reader. Not only does Kindle offer portability and long battery life, it can keep thousands of books within it, giving you an almost unlimited supply of reading material. However, do remember that you have to separately buy the books along with your Kindle.

5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

B0BDKD8DVD-5

Having good quality earbuds is a must if you're a student. It can come in handy while travelling to and fro, and to phase out the all noise during the commute. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) features a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. It supports 2X more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 18:08 IST
