5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

If you’re in need of an eleventh-hour item to gift your sister, check out the top 5 tech gadgets that you can buy on Raksha Bandhan 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 09:39 IST
Check out the top gifts for Raksha Bandhan 2023 among wireless earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, and more. (Pixabay)

Raksha Bandhan 2023: The festival of love and respect between siblings is just a day away! Raksha Bandhan 2023 is the perfect occasion to give your sister a gift to show your appreciation. While nothing can match the affection and support of a loved one, you can still show that you appreciate having them in your life by showering them with gifts. If you're in need of an eleventh-hour item to gift your sister, check out the top 5 tech gadgets that you can buy on Raksha Bandhan 2023.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features advanced health monitoring features such as advanced sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, sleep patterns, daily activity, and even women's health. Users can track more than 90 types of workouts and get a body composition analysis through the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor. The Galaxy Watch 4 runs on WearOS and only supports Android.

B09DG9VNWB-1

2. iPad 9th Generation: The Apple iPad 9th Generation is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset with Neural Engine and is available with 64GB onboard storage. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and Smart Keyboard. On the front, you get a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter with the Center Stage feature, while there is also an 8MP camera at the back.

B09G99DR3T-2

3. Alexa Echo Dot (4th Gen): The Echo Dot 4th Generation is a smart speaker equipped with an Alexa voice assistant that can converse in multiple languages. It has features such as connecting with Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music. It also has motion detection which turns on light when you enter the room. You can easily connect smart speakers with smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. Alexa can set reminders, pay bills, read the news, play music and do other things on command.

B084KSRFXJ-3

4. Kindle Paperwhite (2022): The Kindle Paperwhite 2022, which is Amazon's e-reader, boasts a 6.8-inch display with a pixel density of 300ppi and an adjustable backlight. It promises up to 10 weeks of battery life and can be conveniently charged via its USB Type-C port. Additionally, the Kindle Paperwhite is designed to withstand accidental immersion in water, providing added durability.

B08N3RQZ51-4

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by the Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, and features a 14-inch FHD IPS display. In terms of OS, the laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 and HP is also providing a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription along with it. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio, 720p HD camera, and more.

B0B4JPC8GT-5

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 09:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets