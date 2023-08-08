Home Tech News Amazon Great Freedom sale: iPad 9th Generation gets a massive price drop! Check offers

Amazon sale offers: Planning to purchase an iPad? Check out an amazing offer that is live on the iPad 9th Generation during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 11:43 IST
iPad 9th Generation
View all Images
iPad 9th Generation can be purchased with a massive discount during the Amazon Freedom sale. (Applw)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: The Amazon Great Festival Sale is still going strong as it enters its fifth day. The sale went live on August 4 and is expected to run till only today, therefore, buyers need to hurry up and grab deals before they run out. The e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on a selection of products such as smartphones, accessories, tablets, PCs, TVs, and other electronics. Even Apple devices have received price drops. So, if you're looking to buy an iPad, know there's a great deal live on the iPad 9th Generation.

iPad 9th Generation: Details

The Apple iPad 9th Generation is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset with Neural Engine and is available with 64GB onboard storage. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and Smart Keyboard. On the front, you get a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter with the Center Stage feature, while there is also an 8MP camera at the back.

The iPad 9th Generation is available in two models - Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. Lastly, it also has the iconic home button for those who like a button for going back to the previous window.

iPad 9th Generation: Amazon offer

The 64GB Wi-Fi variant of the iPad 9th Generation is originally priced at Rs. 33900 on Amazon, and it is the most affordable iPad you can go for right now. However, you can grab the chance to get it with an even bigger discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Here's how.

During the Amazon sale, buyers can get a massive initial discount of 18 percent on the iPad 9th Generation, which amounts to Rs. 6000. After this initial price drop during the sale, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 27900!

Apart from this, you can further drive down the price of the iPad 9th Generation with the help of additional exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Other offers

Interested customers can also avail the exchange offer during the Amazon sale which not only reduces the price of the new device but also gets rid of e-waste, thus reducing your carbon footprint! Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 22900 on the iPad 9th Generation during the Great Freedom Festival sale.

B09G9CVML5-1

Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old device. Customers should also enter their PIN Code and check the validity of this offer in their locality.

Lastly, shoppers can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1500 on EMI transactions. Check out this deal before it runs out!

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 11:43 IST

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 11:43 IST
