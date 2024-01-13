Icon
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save Up to 75% on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save Up to 75% on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, more

Ready for big savings? Explore Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with up to 75 percent off on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, more.

By: HT TECH
Jan 13 2024, 19:23 IST
Discover Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and enjoy up to 75 percent off on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more. (Pexels)

Get ready for a fantastic celebration this Republic Day with Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale! The sale started on December 13th and brings a wide range of discounts, special deals, and offers across various categories. Dive into amazing savings with up to 75 percent off on the latest laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more. And here's a bonus- SBI credit card users can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. If you're looking to upgrade your any tech item, now is the perfect time with attractive exchange offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can also enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on their purchases and stand a chance to win rewards up to Rs. 5000 during the Republic Day Sale.

For those who are new to Amazon, the sale event offers free delivery on your first order, along with numerous cashback offers to make your shopping experience even more affordable. Let's not wait any longer- let's explore some of the best deals available during the Great Republic Day Sale 2024 on Amazon.

1. HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

The HP OMEN Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for serious gamers and power users. Packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor for robust processing power, its standout feature is the 8GB NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti GPU, delivering exceptional graphics for gaming and content creation. The 16.1-inch QHD display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time is ideal for competitive gaming. Normally priced at Rs.148015, it's now available for just Rs.114990 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

B0CCVZP835-1

2. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

0B59ML2Q4-2

Upgrade your smartwatch experience with the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, featuring a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED display and support for over 120 sports modes. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS with 5 satellite positioning systems, this smartwatch ensures a seamless experience. Running on Zepp OS, it boasts a long-lasting battery life of up to 15 days with typical usage. With 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a design for everyday use, its regular price of Rs.10999 drops to just Rs.9209 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

3. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

B0CDRZ6WM1-3

Grab the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for just Rs. 4499. Combine this with various bank and cashback offers for even greater savings. These earphones feature impressive 50dB active noise cancellation and provide a 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect. With coaxial dual drivers and up to 40 hours of battery life, they promise a truly immersive audio experience.

4. Sennuheiser HD 450SE

B09325WTV5-4

The Sennheiser HD 450SE over-the-ear headphones - delivering incredible sound, deep bass, and 30 hours of music playback. With easy controls, voice assistant support, and customizable sound via the Sennheiser app. Grab them now at a 47 percent discount during the Amazon Great Republic Sale for only Rs. 7,990.

5. boAt Rockerz 245 Pro

B0BBVF6681-5

For budget-conscious shoppers, the boAt Rockerz 245 Pro neckband earphones are a fantastic choice. With ENx tech for better calls, splash-proof with an IPX4 rating, 20 hours of battery life, super-fast charging, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, they're a steal at just Rs. 999- a whopping 67 percent off. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon