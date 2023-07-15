Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: 5 BEST Apple deals; iPhone 14, iPad Pro, more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is here and the website and the app have listed a huge list of products that have massive discounts on them. And a very lucrative section is the Apple products section. Apple products usually do not get big discounts, and the newer products get them even less so. However, the Amazon sale has brought a big list of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more that have great offers for you to take advantage of. And if you are looking to begin Apple shopping, you first need to know which products have the best deals. Let us take a look at these Amazon Prime Day sale deals.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is part of the latest flagship smartphone series by Apple. This base model features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12MP rear camera setup, and it comes with iOS 16 out of the box. The 128GB variant of the smartphone has a retail price of Rs. 79900 but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 69999, including Bank offers.

B0BDJ6N5D6-1

iPad Pro 11 (2022)

The iPad Pro 11 is the latest and upgraded version of its predecessor and it features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 chipset, a 12MP primary and a 10MP ultrawide rear camera, and all the latest software features as it comes with iPadOS 16.1 out-of-the-box. While the 128GB variant of the tablet usually sells for Rs. 81900, during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, it is available for Rs. 76990.

B0BJLFBYV1-2

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 8 also was also launched last year alongside iPhone 14 series. It comes with a 41mm Retina LTPO OLED display, the Apple S8 chipset, and an IP6X certification that makes it water-resistant to 50m depth. It also comes with watchOS 9 and has features like an Always-on display, heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, crash detector, and a wide suite of health and fitness features. The retail price for the device is Rs. 45900, but during the sale, you can buy it for Rs. 36900.

B0BDKFJVTL-3

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

If you're on the hunt for good wireless earphones, you should know that the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation also comes with a fantastic offer. The earbuds are 1.21-inch in height and feature a custom high-excursion Apple driver, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, skin-detect sensor, and ANC. The earbuds normally sell for Rs.19900 for the Lightning charging case, but during the sale, you can get them for just Rs. 15900.

B09JRDN6PL-4

iPhone 12

And if you want a smartphone that's cheaper than the iPhone 14 but still reliable and power-packed, you can go for the iPhone 12. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, and a dual 12MP rear camera setup. The smartphone is upgradable to iOS 16 and will get the iOS 17 update once it is available.

B08L5VJYV7-5

The smartphone is available for Rs. 59900 usually, but during the sale, it can be purchased for Rs. 53999.