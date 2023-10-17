Icon
Home Tech News Amazon Sale: From Qubo to Transcend, check out 5 exciting deals on dashcams

Amazon Sale: From Qubo to Transcend, check out 5 exciting deals on dashcams

If you’re in the market for a dashcam for your car, then check out exciting deals on dashcams during the Amazon sale such as Qubo, Transcend, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 17:37 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
exciting deals on dashcams
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
exciting deals on dashcams
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
exciting deals on dashcams
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
exciting deals on dashcams
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
exciting deals on dashcams
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
exciting deals on dashcams
icon View all Images
Dash cams are now available at remarkable discounts on Amazon during the festival sale.

Amazon Sale of 2023: This year Amazon sale is currently in full swing, offering tech enthusiasts an exciting opportunity to grab electronics with massive discounts. From smartphones, smart TVs, and home appliances, to Dash cams, there are offers on a vast selection of products. Dash cams, the perfect companions for the road, are now available at remarkable discounts on the e-commerce platform. With significant price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the ideal time to invest in these advanced tools, ensuring your peace of mind on the road while keeping your budget intact. So, if you wish to purchase a dashcam to safeguard your car, then check out 5 dashcams you can purchase at a discounted price, according to your needs.

Qubo Car Dashcamera Pro Dashcam

The Qubo Car Dashcamera Pro Dashcam is an Indian-made dashcam offering features like Full HD 1080p recording, a wide-angle view, G-sensor, WiFi connectivity, and emergency recording. It is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs.3590, down from its original price of Rs.5990. Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions for non-EMI purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

B09RG6SSXS-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

 

REDTIGER Dashcam Front Rear

The REDTIGER Dashcam Front Rear is a high-resolution dashcamera with 4K/2.5K recording capabilities. It comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.16 IPS screen, night vision, a 170° wide-angle lens, and 24-hour parking mode. The current discounted price on Amazon is Rs.12790, reduced from the original price of Rs.17990. This marks an amazing discount of 29 percent. Buyers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

B098WVKF19-2

70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dashcam

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S is a dual-channel car dashcam capable of recording in 2.7K resolution. It features ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a built-in GPS logger, route recording, app playback, and optional parking monitoring. The discounted price on Amazon stands at Rs.10699, reduced from an original price of Rs.14999. There's an additional discount of Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card transactions for purchases with a minimum value of Rs.50000.

B08X2RTJJJ-3

Transcend DrivePro 10 Dashcamera for Car

The Transcend DrivePro 10 Dashcamera offers a 2K QHD 1440P recording quality and features Sony STARVIS technology, WiFi connectivity, a built-in battery, and a 2-year manufacturer's warranty. It's currently available on Amazon at a significant discount of 58 percent, bringing the price down to Rs.7559 from an original price of Rs.17999. Buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions for non-EMI purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

B0898JGT1J-4

DDPAI Mini Pro Dashcamera

The DDPAI Mini Pro Dashcamera offers 1.5K 1296p recording with a 140° wide-angle lens, F2.0 aperture, super-capacitor, G-sensor, WiFi connectivity, and parking mode support for up to 256GB storage. Currently, it's available at a discounted price of Rs.3799, down from the M.R.P. of Rs.7999. This marks a discount of 53 percent. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card transactions for non-EMI purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

B0C8DFYHKN-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 16:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon