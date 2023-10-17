Amazon Sale: From Qubo to Transcend, check out 5 exciting deals on dashcams

Amazon Sale of 2023: This year Amazon sale is currently in full swing, offering tech enthusiasts an exciting opportunity to grab electronics with massive discounts. From smartphones, smart TVs, and home appliances, to Dash cams, there are offers on a vast selection of products. Dash cams, the perfect companions for the road, are now available at remarkable discounts on the e-commerce platform. With significant price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the ideal time to invest in these advanced tools, ensuring your peace of mind on the road while keeping your budget intact. So, if you wish to purchase a dashcam to safeguard your car, then check out 5 dashcams you can purchase at a discounted price, according to your needs.

Qubo Car Dashcamera Pro Dashcam

The Qubo Car Dashcamera Pro Dashcam is an Indian-made dashcam offering features like Full HD 1080p recording, a wide-angle view, G-sensor, WiFi connectivity, and emergency recording. It is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs.3590, down from its original price of Rs.5990. Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions for non-EMI purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

REDTIGER Dashcam Front Rear

The REDTIGER Dashcam Front Rear is a high-resolution dashcamera with 4K/2.5K recording capabilities. It comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.16 IPS screen, night vision, a 170° wide-angle lens, and 24-hour parking mode. The current discounted price on Amazon is Rs.12790, reduced from the original price of Rs.17990. This marks an amazing discount of 29 percent. Buyers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dashcam

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S is a dual-channel car dashcam capable of recording in 2.7K resolution. It features ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a built-in GPS logger, route recording, app playback, and optional parking monitoring. The discounted price on Amazon stands at Rs.10699, reduced from an original price of Rs.14999. There's an additional discount of Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card transactions for purchases with a minimum value of Rs.50000.

Transcend DrivePro 10 Dashcamera for Car

The Transcend DrivePro 10 Dashcamera offers a 2K QHD 1440P recording quality and features Sony STARVIS technology, WiFi connectivity, a built-in battery, and a 2-year manufacturer's warranty. It's currently available on Amazon at a significant discount of 58 percent, bringing the price down to Rs.7559 from an original price of Rs.17999. Buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions for non-EMI purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

DDPAI Mini Pro Dashcamera

The DDPAI Mini Pro Dashcamera offers 1.5K 1296p recording with a 140° wide-angle lens, F2.0 aperture, super-capacitor, G-sensor, WiFi connectivity, and parking mode support for up to 256GB storage. Currently, it's available at a discounted price of Rs.3799, down from the M.R.P. of Rs.7999. This marks a discount of 53 percent. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card transactions for non-EMI purchases with a minimum value of Rs.5000.

