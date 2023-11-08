Apple Diwali offer: Buy iPhone 14 and get 50% off on AirPods, 6 months free Apple Music

Apple Diwali offer: Celebrating the spirit of Diwali, Apple has announced new offers in India that enable you to get massive discounts on AirPods while purchasing an iPhone! During the festive season, brands roll out big offers to attract more customers. This is the first time that Apple will be selling its products to its customers directly from its stores, which are located at Apple Saket in Delhi, and Apple BKC in Mumbai. The company has now announced its Diwali offers that will be live on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and AirPods! Check out the offers below.

Apple Diwali offers

Celebrating the festival of lights, you can buy the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and get a discount of up to 50% on the AirPods 3rd Generation! The AirPods 3rd Gen were launched in 2021, and they are the latest base AirPods that you can buy. Although they usually retail for Rs. 20900, you may be able to grab them with a 50% discount if you purchase either the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 69900 for the base 128GB variant while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs. 79900 for the same. Both devices are available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Moreover, you can also upgrade to AirPods with a MagSafe Charging Case or AirPods Pro, just by paying the difference, Apple has announced.

The offer is live on the purchase of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and on the following AirPods: AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or step up to AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case or AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

Apple has also announced that buyers will be able to get 6 months free subscription to Apple Music upon the purchase of the smartphones.

Other offers

Instant savings, also known as instant cashback, are available for up to two orders per rolling 90-day period with an eligible card. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers with the purchase of an eligible product using eligible cards on 3- or 6-month tenures from leading banks. Do note that the Diwali offer cannot be clubbed with instant cashback.

If you wish to purchase a new iPhone, you can trade in your old smartphone and get massive trade-in discounts. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old device as well as the offer availability at your location.

Buyers can also get free engraving on their new purchases such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. There are multiple languages to choose from, such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.