Apple fan Elon Musk says will buy iPhone 15; Explains why, calls it 'incredible'

It seems like everyone is interested in buying the latest iPhone 15 series since its debut on September 12. While Apple only started selling them on September 22, the iPhone 15 has been in high demand with the devices flying off the shelves, with the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold out until November. But the hype is not limited to just the common folks, it has celebrities and billionaires excited too. Indian actor R. Madhavan recently showed off his latest purchase, the iPhone 15, which has been made in India. Now, Elon Musk says he is also planning to buy Apple's latest iPhone.

Elon Musk to buy iPhone 15

While the X chief has expressed a desire to launch an alternative phone to Apple and Google in the past, it seems like the iPhone 15 has impressed him. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to share pictures with photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu, who captured snapshots with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Musk commented below the post, “The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible”.

With Musk showering praise on the new iPhone 15 series, he might also have plans to purchase one. Cook shared another post on X, showing snapshots of the launch of iPhone 15 at the Apple Fifth Avenue store. The Apple CEO wrote, “Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they've never been more essential!”

Musk replied below the post, “I'm buying one!”

iPhones have been regarded as one of the best camera-centric smartphones in the market, and Musk's comments are sure to cement their status. The X owner's comments drew various reactions from people, with one user asking him whether he would make an “XPhone”.

Tesla phone

For years, it has been reported that Elon Musk's Tesla might venture into the smartphone industry and create a Tesla Pi Phone. Previous reports have hinted at the possible features and specifications of this device. The Pi Phone by Tesla will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. Other notable features include a pixel density of 458ppi, a refresh rate of 120 HZ, brightness of around 1600 nits, among others.

The phone could have 8GB RAM and 512 GB of storage and sport a triple camera setup with all cameras of 50MP.