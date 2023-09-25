Icon
Home Tech News Apple fan Elon Musk says will buy iPhone 15; Explains why, calls it 'incredible'

Apple fan Elon Musk says will buy iPhone 15; Explains why, calls it 'incredible'

Apple’s new iPhone 15 series has been the talk of the town since its debut on September 12, and it seems to have impressed even Elon Musk recently, with the Twitter chief planning to buy it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 10:51 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 15
1/10 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/10 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
3/10 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/10 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/10 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/10 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/10  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/10 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/10 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/10 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Elon Musk on X announced that he will buy the iPhone 15. (AFP)

It seems like everyone is interested in buying the latest iPhone 15 series since its debut on September 12. While Apple only started selling them on September 22, the iPhone 15 has been in high demand with the devices flying off the shelves, with the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold out until November. But the hype is not limited to just the common folks, it has celebrities and billionaires excited too. Indian actor R. Madhavan recently showed off his latest purchase, the iPhone 15, which has been made in India. Now, Elon Musk says he is also planning to buy Apple's latest iPhone.

Elon Musk to buy iPhone 15

While the X chief has expressed a desire to launch an alternative phone to Apple and Google in the past, it seems like the iPhone 15 has impressed him. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to share pictures with photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu, who captured snapshots with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Musk commented below the post, “The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible”.

With Musk showering praise on the new iPhone 15 series, he might also have plans to purchase one. Cook shared another post on X, showing snapshots of the launch of iPhone 15 at the Apple Fifth Avenue store. The Apple CEO wrote, “Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they've never been more essential!”

Musk replied below the post, “I'm buying one!”

iPhones have been regarded as one of the best camera-centric smartphones in the market, and Musk's comments are sure to cement their status. The X owner's comments drew various reactions from people, with one user asking him whether he would make an “XPhone”.

Tesla phone

For years, it has been reported that Elon Musk's Tesla might venture into the smartphone industry and create a Tesla Pi Phone. Previous reports have hinted at the possible features and specifications of this device. The Pi Phone by Tesla will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. Other notable features include a pixel density of 458ppi, a refresh rate of 120 HZ, brightness of around 1600 nits, among others.

The phone could have 8GB RAM and 512 GB of storage and sport a triple camera setup with all cameras of 50MP.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 10:28 IST
