Apple Store Shopping Event announced; Check offers on iPhone 14, MacBook Air and more

Apple Store Shopping Event announced; Check offers on iPhone 14, MacBook Air and more

During Apple's Apple Store Shopping Event, buyers can receive gift cards worth up to $200 on eligible purchases of iPhones, Macs, iPads and more. Check out all the offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 13:15 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
You can get gift cards on purchases of various Apple products such as the iPhone 14. (Apple)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, companies have rolled out amazing deals on a vast range of products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, electronics, and more. Apple has also announced its latest Apple Store Shopping Event, offering buyers a chance to get their hands on devices such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. The event kicks off on November 24 and will be live through Cyber Monday, giving ample time to buyers to purchase their favourite tech gadgets. Check out all the offers introduced by Apple as part of the Apple Store Shopping Event.

Apple Store Shopping Event: Details

As part of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, buyers can purchase an eligible product and get a gift card worth up to $200 that can be used on a later purchase. If you're looking to upgrade to an iPhone, Apple is offering a gift card worth $75. This offer is live on devices including iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or the iPhone SE.

On the other hand, if you're looking to buy a new Mac, then Apple is offering a gift card worth $200 on the purchase of a MacBook Air or Mac mini. iPad pursuers can get up to a $100 gift card on iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th generation), or iPad mini. You can also get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE. A gift card worth up to $75 will be provided on the purchase of AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (2nd generation), or AirPods Max.

Other offers include up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy an Apple TV 4K or HomePod, as well as one of Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

The offer is not only live on Apple devices but accessories too. Buyers can get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when they purchase a Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or Smart Keyboard Folio.

Other offers

You can also get 3 percent daily cashback when the purchase is made with an Apple Card, and you can also choose to pay in monthly installments. Apple is also offering trade-in opportunities that will allow you to exchange your old device for a new Apple device at a cheaper price. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old device as well as the offer availability at your location.

Buyers can also get free engraving on their new purchases such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. 

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 13:15 IST
