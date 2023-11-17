Apple Store Shopping Event announced; Check offers on iPhone 14, MacBook Air and more

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, companies have rolled out amazing deals on a vast range of products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, electronics, and more. Apple has also announced its latest Apple Store Shopping Event, offering buyers a chance to get their hands on devices such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. The event kicks off on November 24 and will be live through Cyber Monday, giving ample time to buyers to purchase their favourite tech gadgets. Check out all the offers introduced by Apple as part of the Apple Store Shopping Event.

Apple Store Shopping Event: Details

As part of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, buyers can purchase an eligible product and get a gift card worth up to $200 that can be used on a later purchase. If you're looking to upgrade to an iPhone, Apple is offering a gift card worth $75. This offer is live on devices including iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or the iPhone SE.

On the other hand, if you're looking to buy a new Mac, then Apple is offering a gift card worth $200 on the purchase of a MacBook Air or Mac mini. iPad pursuers can get up to a $100 gift card on iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th generation), or iPad mini. You can also get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE. A gift card worth up to $75 will be provided on the purchase of AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (2nd generation), or AirPods Max.

Other offers include up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy an Apple TV 4K or HomePod, as well as one of Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

The offer is not only live on Apple devices but accessories too. Buyers can get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when they purchase a Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or Smart Keyboard Folio.

Other offers

You can also get 3 percent daily cashback when the purchase is made with an Apple Card, and you can also choose to pay in monthly installments. Apple is also offering trade-in opportunities that will allow you to exchange your old device for a new Apple device at a cheaper price. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old device as well as the offer availability at your location.

Buyers can also get free engraving on their new purchases such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text.