 Apple Swift Student Challenge now open; are you eligible? Find out
Apple Swift Student Challenge now open; are you eligible? Find out

  • Apple Swift Student Challenge: Applications are now open through February 25, 2024.

Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 23:23 IST
Apple Swift Student Challenge is open now.

Love all that talk about gadgets, apps, artificial intelligence and all the technology stuff that has taken up so much of everyone's mind-space recently? Love to work and play with those amazing apps that keep dropping like rain on app stores?  Want to be a part of the endeavours to create something new and useful that impacts the community in positive ways? Well, then just check out the Apple Swift Student Challenge. Yes, the programme is now open and you can give wings to your dreams of making the world a better place to live in by participating in it. 

Following up on its announcement in November on the Swift Student Challenge and new Everyone Can Code Projects, Apple says that applications for the Challenge are now live and that they will remain open for the next three weeks!

The Swift Student Challenge is part of Apple's attempts to support and uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs. Since it launched in 2020, the global Challenge has given thousands of student developers the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding capabilities through app playgrounds, and earn real-world skills that they can take into their careers and beyond.

Are you eligible?

All those who are interested can view the requirements, as well as instructions on how to build their own app playground focused on a topic of their choice. So, what will give you an entry into the Challenge? First of all, you need to be 13 years of age or older in the United States, or the equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction (for example, 16 years of age in the European Union). And secondly, be registered for free with Apple as an Apple developer or be a member of the Apple Developer Program. 

Wait, there is more! 

  1. You must be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;
  2. Be enrolled in a STEM organization's educational curriculum;

3. Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or

4. Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

What can winners expect?

Do note that things will be a little different this time around. Out of 350 winners, Apple will recognize 50 Distinguished Winners for their outstanding submissions and invite them to Apple in Cupertino for an extraordinary experience. 

All Challenge winners will receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, a complimentary voucher to take an App Development with Swift certification exam, and a special gift from Apple.

Applications are now open through February 25, 2024.

So, what are you waiting for, just go ahead and give your dreams a big boost - apply now!

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 23:21 IST
