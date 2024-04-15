 Apple to give a major AI boost with iOS 18 update: Check what AI features your iPhone may get | Tech News
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 will introduce on-device AI features, eliminating the need for cloud servers, to enhance user privacy and device performance. While focusing on on-device processing, Apple is also exploring AI partnerships with industry leaders.

Collaborative AI partnerships set to enhance iOS 18's innovative features. (Apple)
Collaborative AI partnerships set to enhance iOS 18's innovative features. (Apple)

Apple's upcoming iOS 18 is set to introduce a range of new AI features that won't rely on cloud servers, according to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This move signifies Apple's commitment to enhancing user privacy and device performance by processing AI tasks directly on the device.

Gurman revealed in his Power On newsletter that the initial set of AI features in iOS 18 will operate entirely on-device, eliminating the need for cloud processing. This includes the large language model powering the new AI capabilities, reported macrumors.

Also read: iPhone gamers, here's a cool surprise: Game Boy emulator is now available on iOS App Store

Collaborative AI Partnerships

While Apple plans to keep some cloud-based AI features in collaboration with providers like Google's Gemini, the company aims to prioritise on-device processing for its AI functionalities. Discussions have reportedly taken place with tech giants such as Google, OpenAI, and China's Baidu regarding potential generative AI partnerships.

Though iOS 18 might not include Apple's own ChatGPT-like chatbot, it remains uncertain if Gemini or other chatbots will be directly integrated into the operating system. Analysts suggest that Apple is actively investing in AI servers, hinting at the possibility of introducing more in-house cloud-based AI features in the future.

Also read: Apple M4 chip launch details revealed: What to expect from the most powerful Macs in 2024

The upcoming iOS update is rumoured to bring generative AI enhancements to various Apple apps, including Spotlight search, Siri, Safari, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, and Keynote. Gurman's previous reports suggest that this AI upgrade will enable Siri to handle more complex queries and enhance the auto-completion feature in the Messages app.

Anticipating the Unveiling at WWDC

Apple enthusiasts can expect to learn more about iOS 18 and other software updates at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled from June 10 to June 14. With the growing importance of AI in enhancing user experience, Apple's on-device AI approach in iOS 18 could mark a significant step towards a smarter and more private digital ecosystem.

Also read: ChatGPT becomes more powerful with this big update: Here are all the latest features from OpenAI

