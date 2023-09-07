Apple 'very concerned' about privacy risks under new EU rules
Apple shows concerns over the EU's landmark digital markets law
Apple expressed concerns on Wednesday about the risks posed by the EU's landmark digital markets law, after Brussels put the firm on a list of tech giants facing new curbs.
"We remain very concerned about the privacy and data security risks the DMA poses for our users. Our focus will be on how we mitigate these impacts," Apple said, referring to the EU Digital Markets Act.
First Published Date: 07 Sep, 07:11 IST
