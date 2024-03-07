 Apple’s next big thing? Foldable MacBook with 20.3-inch screen could launch by 2027 | Tech News
Home Tech News Apple’s next big thing? Foldable MacBook with 20.3-inch screen could launch by 2027

Apple’s next big thing? Foldable MacBook with 20.3-inch screen could launch by 2027

Apple is reportedly actively developing a foldable MacBook with a 20.3-inch screen, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Know details about the rumoured Apple foldable MacBook.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 15:13 IST
Apple
Ming-Chi Kuo's insights reveal Apple's ambitious plans for a foldable MacBook by 2027. Check details. (REUTERS)
Apple
Ming-Chi Kuo's insights reveal Apple's ambitious plans for a foldable MacBook by 2027. Check details. (REUTERS)

Apple's exploration into the realm of foldable devices appears to be starting, with recent reports indicating that the tech giant is actively developing a foldable MacBook. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst known for his accurate predictions about Apple's future products, has revealed that the company is working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, with plans for a potential launch in 2027.

Apple's foldable MacBook: Details

While details about the foldable MacBook remain scarce, Kuo's post on X suggests that this rumoured foldable MacBook holds a prominent place in Apple's product roadmap, unlike other rumored foldable devices like the iPhone or iPad, which are still in experimental stages. The 20.3-inch screen size indicates a significant departure from traditional MacBook designs, hinting at a revolutionary form factor that could offer users enhanced portability and versatility.

Speculation about Apple's foray into foldable technology isn't new. As early as 2022, analysts and insiders hinted at the company's interest in foldable devices, including notebooks and larger tablets. Reports from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman further fueled anticipation, suggesting that Apple was exploring foldable devices with expansive displays, similar to those seen in the current MacBook lineup.

However, the journey towards a foldable future hasn't been without its challenges. Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating that Apple had encountered obstacles during the prototyping phase of its foldable iPhone projects. Quality tests reportedly revealed shortcomings, leading to the temporary shelving of these initiatives. Despite setbacks, Apple's commitment to innovation remains steadfast, as evidenced by its ongoing exploration of foldable technology across various product categories.

As consumers eagerly await the arrival of Apple's foldable MacBook and other rumored devices, anticipation continues to mount regarding the potential impact of these groundbreaking innovations on the tech industry. With each new development, Apple reaffirms its position in the field of consumer electronics, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and shaping the future of computing in the process.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 15:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets