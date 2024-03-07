Apple’s next big thing? Foldable MacBook with 20.3-inch screen could launch by 2027

Apple's exploration into the realm of foldable devices appears to be starting, with recent reports indicating that the tech giant is actively developing a foldable MacBook. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst known for his accurate predictions about Apple's future products, has revealed that the company is working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, with plans for a potential launch in 2027.

Apple's foldable MacBook: Details

While details about the foldable MacBook remain scarce, Kuo's post on X suggests that this rumoured foldable MacBook holds a prominent place in Apple's product roadmap, unlike other rumored foldable devices like the iPhone or iPad, which are still in experimental stages. The 20.3-inch screen size indicates a significant departure from traditional MacBook designs, hinting at a revolutionary form factor that could offer users enhanced portability and versatility.

Speculation about Apple's foray into foldable technology isn't new. As early as 2022, analysts and insiders hinted at the company's interest in foldable devices, including notebooks and larger tablets. Reports from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman further fueled anticipation, suggesting that Apple was exploring foldable devices with expansive displays, similar to those seen in the current MacBook lineup.

However, the journey towards a foldable future hasn't been without its challenges. Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating that Apple had encountered obstacles during the prototyping phase of its foldable iPhone projects. Quality tests reportedly revealed shortcomings, leading to the temporary shelving of these initiatives. Despite setbacks, Apple's commitment to innovation remains steadfast, as evidenced by its ongoing exploration of foldable technology across various product categories.

As consumers eagerly await the arrival of Apple's foldable MacBook and other rumored devices, anticipation continues to mount regarding the potential impact of these groundbreaking innovations on the tech industry. With each new development, Apple reaffirms its position in the field of consumer electronics, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and shaping the future of computing in the process.

