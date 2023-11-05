Icon
As AQI worsens, protect your home from Delhi's pollution with these top air purifiers

As Delhi NCR grapples with deteriorating AQI, explore the top air purifiers to safeguard your home from pollution and ensure clean, breathable indoor air.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 18:27 IST
Top 5 Air Purifiers: Breathe cleaner air with these best picks
Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier: The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is designed to make the air in your home totally clean. It has a 4-stage filter with True HEPA, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants. Great for allergy sufferers!
Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN (Large Room): The Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN charges and captures dust and pollutants with metal plates. It has a washable stainless steel filter, ozone emission removal filter, and works in large rooms (up to 550 sq ft). It consumes 25 watts per hour and comes with a 3-year India warranty.
Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO (Summer Edition + Winter Replacement Filters): The Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO upgrades your split AC into an air purifying AC. It includes filters for both summer and winter. Summer filter protects from PM 2.5, PM 10, germs, viruses, and allergies. Winter filter shields from PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, and smog. Easy to install, no electricity needed.
air purifiers
Beydest Air Mini A074: The Beydest Air Mini A074 is a smart air purifier that removes particles, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and odors. It has a 360-degree air flow design and a five-stage filtration system. It offers manual and auto modes, low noise, and low power consumption. Comes with a one-year warranty.
AIRTH AC Air Purifier: This product transforms your split AC into an air purifier. It uses a coated HEPA filter to remove 99% of pollutants, including dust, pollen, smoke, and allergens. The filter deactivates germs and bacteria. Easy to install, no electricity or batteries required. Made in India.
air purifiers
Stay safe and breathe easy indoors with the best air purifiers from top brands to combat Delhi's poor air quality. (Amazon)

The air quality in Delhi NCR has plunged into the "very poor" category, and it's expected to deteriorate further in the coming days. Regions like Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad are grappling with poor air quality, making it hard for residents to breathe freely. These conditions contribute to respiratory problems and diseases, making it advisable to stay indoors and invest in an air purifier to ensure breathable indoor air. In Delhi NCR, especially if you have infants or elderly family members, an air purifier is a must-have appliance. Here are some of the best air purifiers for homes that offer clean and fresh air to breathe and to keep your loved ones safe during these days when the AQI is at a low.

1. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

Philips, a renowned brand for electronics and home appliances, offers top-notch air purifiers designed to clean indoor air from dust, allergens, bacteria, and viruses. It automatically senses air quality and removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 micrometres, making it ideal for use in Delhi NCR. The device features a 3-stage purification process with a pre-filter, activated carbon, and TRUE HEPA filter. You can also adjust the device's light levels in Night Mode.

2. MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

In Delhi NCR, where poor air quality is a common concern, the Mi air purifier with 360-degree air suction and all-around air intake provides excellent indoor air quality. With a particle CADR of up to 360 m³/h, it can produce 6000L of clean air per minute. The activated carbon in the purifier absorbs 1.8 times more typical air pollutants, such as kitchen odours and pet smells, ensuring fresh indoor air.

3. Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier

Featuring strategically placed inlets and a vertical filter configuration, this air purifier maximises air intake and minimises noise. Daikin's patented Plasma Type Discharge of High-Speed Electrons breaks down hazardous materials by 99%, creating a safe and healthy indoor environment.

4. Honeywell Air Touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier

This air purifier is your solution to sneezing and stuffy noses. It boasts a 3-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It can effectively remove 99.99% of pollutants and micro-allergens, providing clean and fresh air in an area of 388 sq. ft.

5. Philips Air Purifier

The Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 with WiFi is equipped with a powerful 3-layer filter system, trapping dust, hair, harmful gases, odours, and ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns. It features intelligent auto-purification and smart sensing technology, adjusting to the air quality automatically. With its sleek design and user-friendly controls, the Philips Air Purifier ensures clean and pure air in your home.

Protect your home and loved ones from Delhi's poor air quality by investing in one of these top air purifiers. Breathe freely and comfortably, even during days of poor AQI.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 18:26 IST
