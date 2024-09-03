Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India

If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you're in luck. There are plenty of great options available in the market that won't break the bank. In this article, we've compiled a list of the best earbuds under ₹2000 in India. Whether you're looking for a pair with great sound quality, long battery life, or a comfortable fit, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair of earbuds for your needs.

List of Best Selling Products

1. Noise Shots X5 Pro

B0D4QJY239-1

The Noise Shots X5 Pro is a stylish and sleek pair of wireless earbuds. With metallic finish and Instacharge technology, these earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit for all-day use.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Metallic finish

Instacharge technology

Long battery life

In-ear design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Slightly bulky design Good sound quality Limited color options Fast charging

2. Boult Audio AirBass Q10

B0CVLCR6ZY-2

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 earbuds offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With a long battery life and breathing LED light, these earbuds are perfect for those who love to listen to music on the go.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Breathing LED light

Long battery life

In-ear design

Quick charge support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Limited color options Great sound quality LED light may be distracting for some users Long battery life

3. OnePlus Buds Z

B0C8JB3G5W-3

The OnePlus Buds Z are a sleek and stylish pair of wireless earbuds. With 10mm dynamic drivers and long battery life, these earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit for long listening sessions.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

10mm dynamic drivers

Long battery life

In-ear design

Low latency mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options Great sound quality May not fit all ear shapes Low latency mode

4. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds

B0D63CNLJ9-4

The Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds offer a comfortable and secure fit. With a long battery life and breathing LED light, these earbuds are perfect for those with an active lifestyle.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Breathing LED light

Long battery life

In-ear design

IPX7 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure fit Limited color options Long battery life LED light may be distracting for some users IPX7 water resistance

5. realme Buds Q2

B0D212YMD7-5

The realme Buds Q2 offer a comfortable and ergonomic design. With fast charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those on the go.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Fast charging

Long battery life

In-ear design

Active noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Limited color options Fast charging May not fit all ear shapes Active noise cancellation

6. boAt Airdopes 311 Pro

B0CZ3ZFC5Z-6

The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro offer a secure fit and great sound quality. With low latency mode and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for gaming and music enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Low latency mode

Long battery life

In-ear design

IPX5 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure fit Limited color options Great sound quality IPX5 water resistance may not be sufficient for some users Low latency mode

7. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

B0D7ZKC284-7

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With active noise cancellation and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who love to listen to music without any distractions.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Active noise cancellation

Long battery life

In-ear design

IPX4 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Limited color options Great sound quality IPX4 water resistance may not be sufficient for some users Active noise cancellation

8. OnePlus Buds Z2

B0C8J93L26-8

The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer a sleek design and great sound quality. With 11mm dynamic drivers and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

11mm dynamic drivers

Long battery life

In-ear design

Low latency mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options Great sound quality May not fit all ear shapes Low latency mode

9. pTron Zenbuds

B0D5YRM8P3-9

The pTron Zenbuds offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With transparency mode and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who need to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Transparency mode

Long battery life

In-ear design

Quick charge support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit Limited color options Great sound quality Quick charge support may not be as fast as other models Transparency mode

10. Oppo Enco Free2

B0C1YWPYPS-10

The Oppo Enco Free2 offer a secure fit and great sound quality. With wireless charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who need a hassle-free listening experience.

Specifications:

Wireless connectivity

Wireless charging

Long battery life

In-ear design

Active noise cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure fit Limited color options Great sound quality May not fit all ear shapes Wireless charging

best earbuds under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Sound Quality Battery Life Connectivity Noise Shots X5 Pro Good Long Wireless Boult Audio AirBass Q10 Great Long Wireless OnePlus Buds Z Great Long Wireless Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds Good Long Wireless realme Buds Q2 Great Long Wireless boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Great Long Wireless Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Great Long Wireless OnePlus Buds Z2 Great Long Wireless pTron Zenbuds Great Long Wireless Oppo Enco Free2 Great Long Wireless

Best Value for Money:

The realme Buds Q2 offer the best value for money with their comfortable fit, fast charging, and active noise cancellation, making them a great choice for anyone looking for affordable earbuds with premium features.

Best Overall Product:

The OnePlus Buds Z stand out as the best overall product in this category, with their sleek design, great sound quality, and low latency mode, perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.

How to find the perfect best earbuds under 2000:

When choosing the perfect pair of earbuds from our list, consider the features that are most important to you, such as sound quality, battery life, and design. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best fits your needs and lifestyle.