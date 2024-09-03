Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under ₹2000 in India
Looking for affordable earbuds? Check out our list of the best budget in-ear headphones under ₹2000, with good sound quality and great features.
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you're in luck. There are plenty of great options available in the market that won't break the bank. In this article, we've compiled a list of the best earbuds under ₹2000 in India. Whether you're looking for a pair with great sound quality, long battery life, or a comfortable fit, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair of earbuds for your needs.
1. Noise Shots X5 Pro
The Noise Shots X5 Pro is a stylish and sleek pair of wireless earbuds. With metallic finish and Instacharge technology, these earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit for all-day use.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Metallic finish
- Instacharge technology
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Slightly bulky design
Good sound quality
Limited color options
Fast charging
2. Boult Audio AirBass Q10
The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 earbuds offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With a long battery life and breathing LED light, these earbuds are perfect for those who love to listen to music on the go.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Breathing LED light
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- Quick charge support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Comfortable fit
Limited color options
Great sound quality
LED light may be distracting for some users
Long battery life
3. OnePlus Buds Z
The OnePlus Buds Z are a sleek and stylish pair of wireless earbuds. With 10mm dynamic drivers and long battery life, these earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit for long listening sessions.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- Low latency mode
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek design
Limited color options
Great sound quality
May not fit all ear shapes
Low latency mode
4. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds
The Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds offer a comfortable and secure fit. With a long battery life and breathing LED light, these earbuds are perfect for those with an active lifestyle.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Breathing LED light
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- IPX7 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Secure fit
Limited color options
Long battery life
LED light may be distracting for some users
IPX7 water resistance
5. realme Buds Q2
The realme Buds Q2 offer a comfortable and ergonomic design. With fast charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those on the go.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Fast charging
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- Active noise cancellation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Comfortable fit
Limited color options
Fast charging
May not fit all ear shapes
Active noise cancellation
6. boAt Airdopes 311 Pro
The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro offer a secure fit and great sound quality. With low latency mode and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for gaming and music enthusiasts.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Low latency mode
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- IPX5 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Secure fit
Limited color options
Great sound quality
IPX5 water resistance may not be sufficient for some users
Low latency mode
7. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro
The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With active noise cancellation and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who love to listen to music without any distractions.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Active noise cancellation
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- IPX4 water resistance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Comfortable fit
Limited color options
Great sound quality
IPX4 water resistance may not be sufficient for some users
Active noise cancellation
8. OnePlus Buds Z2
The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer a sleek design and great sound quality. With 11mm dynamic drivers and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- 11mm dynamic drivers
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- Low latency mode
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek design
Limited color options
Great sound quality
May not fit all ear shapes
Low latency mode
9. pTron Zenbuds
The pTron Zenbuds offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With transparency mode and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who need to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Transparency mode
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- Quick charge support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Comfortable fit
Limited color options
Great sound quality
Quick charge support may not be as fast as other models
Transparency mode
10. Oppo Enco Free2
The Oppo Enco Free2 offer a secure fit and great sound quality. With wireless charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who need a hassle-free listening experience.
Specifications:
- Wireless connectivity
- Wireless charging
- Long battery life
- In-ear design
- Active noise cancellation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Secure fit
Limited color options
Great sound quality
May not fit all ear shapes
Wireless charging
best earbuds under 2000 Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Sound Quality
|Battery Life
|Connectivity
|Noise Shots X5 Pro
|Good
|Long
|Wireless
|Boult Audio AirBass Q10
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|OnePlus Buds Z
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds
|Good
|Long
|Wireless
|realme Buds Q2
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|boAt Airdopes 311 Pro
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|OnePlus Buds Z2
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|pTron Zenbuds
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
|Oppo Enco Free2
|Great
|Long
|Wireless
Best Value for Money:
The realme Buds Q2 offer the best value for money with their comfortable fit, fast charging, and active noise cancellation, making them a great choice for anyone looking for affordable earbuds with premium features.
Best Overall Product:
The OnePlus Buds Z stand out as the best overall product in this category, with their sleek design, great sound quality, and low latency mode, perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.
How to find the perfect best earbuds under 2000:
When choosing the perfect pair of earbuds from our list, consider the features that are most important to you, such as sound quality, battery life, and design. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best fits your needs and lifestyle.
FAQs on best earbuds under 2000
Do these earbuds come with a warranty?
Are these earbuds suitable for workouts?
Do these earbuds have a mic for hands-free calls?
