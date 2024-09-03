 Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under ₹2000 in India | Tech News
Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India

Looking for affordable earbuds? Check out our list of the best budget in-ear headphones under 2000, with good sound quality and great features.

AFFILIATE DESK
Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 11:30 IST
In this article, we've compiled a list of the best earbuds under 2000 in India

If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you're in luck. There are plenty of great options available in the market that won't break the bank. In this article, we've compiled a list of the best earbuds under 2000 in India. Whether you're looking for a pair with great sound quality, long battery life, or a comfortable fit, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair of earbuds for your needs.

Product Ratings Price
Noise Newly Launched Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 32dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Green) 4.5/5 ₹ 1,799
Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (White Opal) 4.2/5 ₹ 1,199
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey] 4.2/5 Get Price
Boult x Mustang Torq Newly Launched Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Made in India ear buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 4.1/5 ₹ 1,999
realme Buds T110 with Ai Enc for Calls, Upto 38 Hours of Playback and Fast Charging Bluetooth in Ear Headset (Punk Black, True Wireless) 4/5 ₹ 1,499
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/Up to 50 HRS Playtime, Dual Mics with ENx™ Tech, 50 ms Low-Latency Beast™ Mode, ASAP™ Charging, IWP™ Tech(Space Grey) 3.7/5 ₹ 1,199
Redmi Buds 5C Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Up to 40Db Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Quad Mic, Custom Eq, 10Mins Charge for 2Hours Life, Up to 36Hrs Playback, Gaming TWS| Symphony Blue 4.1/5 ₹ 1,799
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Triple Blue] 4.2/5 ₹ 1,999
pTron Zenbuds 1 V2 ANC Bluetooth Earbuds 32dB QuietSound Tech, 13mm HyperDrivers with 4D Panaromic Audio, 4 QuadPro ANC Mics, 40ms Low Latency Game/Music Modes, Bluetooth V5.3 & Type C Charging(Black) 4.4/5 ₹ 1,209
Oppo Enco Air2i Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 28Hrs Battery -Moonlight 4.1/5 ₹ 1,799

1. Noise Shots X5 Pro

The Noise Shots X5 Pro is a stylish and sleek pair of wireless earbuds. With metallic finish and Instacharge technology, these earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit for all-day use.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Metallic finish
  • Instacharge technology
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Slightly bulky design

Good sound quality

Limited color options

Fast charging

2. Boult Audio AirBass Q10

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 earbuds offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With a long battery life and breathing LED light, these earbuds are perfect for those who love to listen to music on the go.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Breathing LED light
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • Quick charge support

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comfortable fit

Limited color options

Great sound quality

LED light may be distracting for some users

Long battery life

3. OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds Z are a sleek and stylish pair of wireless earbuds. With 10mm dynamic drivers and long battery life, these earbuds offer great sound quality and a comfortable fit for long listening sessions.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • Low latency mode

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Limited color options

Great sound quality

May not fit all ear shapes

Low latency mode

4. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds

The Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds offer a comfortable and secure fit. With a long battery life and breathing LED light, these earbuds are perfect for those with an active lifestyle.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Breathing LED light
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • IPX7 water resistance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Secure fit

Limited color options

Long battery life

LED light may be distracting for some users

IPX7 water resistance

5. realme Buds Q2

The realme Buds Q2 offer a comfortable and ergonomic design. With fast charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those on the go.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • Active noise cancellation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comfortable fit

Limited color options

Fast charging

May not fit all ear shapes

Active noise cancellation

6. boAt Airdopes 311 Pro

The boAt Airdopes 311 Pro offer a secure fit and great sound quality. With low latency mode and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for gaming and music enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Low latency mode
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • IPX5 water resistance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Secure fit

Limited color options

Great sound quality

IPX5 water resistance may not be sufficient for some users

Low latency mode

7. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With active noise cancellation and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who love to listen to music without any distractions.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • IPX4 water resistance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comfortable fit

Limited color options

Great sound quality

IPX4 water resistance may not be sufficient for some users

Active noise cancellation

8. OnePlus Buds Z2

The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer a sleek design and great sound quality. With 11mm dynamic drivers and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for music lovers.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • 11mm dynamic drivers
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • Low latency mode

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Limited color options

Great sound quality

May not fit all ear shapes

Low latency mode

9. pTron Zenbuds

The pTron Zenbuds offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. With transparency mode and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who need to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Transparency mode
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • Quick charge support

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comfortable fit

Limited color options

Great sound quality

Quick charge support may not be as fast as other models

Transparency mode

10. Oppo Enco Free2

The Oppo Enco Free2 offer a secure fit and great sound quality. With wireless charging and long battery life, these earbuds are perfect for those who need a hassle-free listening experience.

Specifications:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Wireless charging
  • Long battery life
  • In-ear design
  • Active noise cancellation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Secure fit

Limited color options

Great sound quality

May not fit all ear shapes

Wireless charging

best earbuds under 2000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameSound QualityBattery LifeConnectivity
Noise Shots X5 ProGoodLongWireless
Boult Audio AirBass Q10GreatLongWireless
OnePlus Buds ZGreatLongWireless
Boult Audio AirBass PowerBudsGoodLongWireless
realme Buds Q2GreatLongWireless
boAt Airdopes 311 ProGreatLongWireless
Redmi Earbuds 3 ProGreatLongWireless
OnePlus Buds Z2GreatLongWireless
pTron ZenbudsGreatLongWireless
Oppo Enco Free2GreatLongWireless

Best Value for Money:

The realme Buds Q2 offer the best value for money with their comfortable fit, fast charging, and active noise cancellation, making them a great choice for anyone looking for affordable earbuds with premium features.

Best Overall Product:

The OnePlus Buds Z stand out as the best overall product in this category, with their sleek design, great sound quality, and low latency mode, perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.

How to find the perfect best earbuds under 2000:

When choosing the perfect pair of earbuds from our list, consider the features that are most important to you, such as sound quality, battery life, and design. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best fits your needs and lifestyle.

FAQs on best earbuds under 2000

What is the price range for these earbuds?

The price range for these earbuds is between 1500 to 2000 rupees, offering affordable options with great features and sound quality.

Do these earbuds come with a warranty?

Yes, most of these earbuds come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind and customer support.

Are these earbuds suitable for workouts?

Yes, many of these earbuds offer water resistance and a secure fit, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Do these earbuds have a mic for hands-free calls?

Yes, all of these earbuds come with a built-in mic for hands-free calls and voice assistant support, providing convenience on the go.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 11:30 IST
