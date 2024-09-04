 Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing | Tech News
Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking

Discover the top 10 tablets with stylus for drawing and note-taking, with detailed pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
Sep 04 2024
Tablets with stylus have become essential tools for digital artists, students, and professionals. The ability to draw and take notes directly on the screen offers a unique and versatile experience. In this article, we will explore the 10 best tablets with stylus available in 2023, highlighting their key features, pros, cons, and value for money. Whether you're an artist, student, or professional, this guide will help you find the perfect tablet for your needs.

1. Lenovo M11 Tablet

B0D54294K9-1

The Lenovo M11 Tablet offers seamless connectivity and a powerful octa-core processor, making it ideal for multitasking and creative work. With a vibrant display and precision stylus, it's a versatile tool for artists and note-takers alike.

Specifications:

  • Octa-core processor
  • Vibrant display
  • Seamless connectivity
  • Precision stylus
  • Expandable storage

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful performance

Limited storage capacity

Vibrant display

2. Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet

B0B3JK8YQW-2

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet features a large, high-resolution display and comes with an S Pen for precise drawing and note-taking. With expandable storage and a powerful processor, it's a top choice for creative professionals.

Specifications:

  • High-resolution display
  • S Pen included
  • Expandable storage
  • Powerful processor
  • Long-lasting battery

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-resolution display

Slightly bulky design

S Pen for precision

3. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

B0D4DFVZK9-3

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features an expansive screen, refresh rate, and powerful speakers, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative work. The precision stylus offers a natural drawing and note-taking experience.

Specifications:

  • Expansive screen
  • High refresh rate
  • Powerful speakers
  • Precision stylus
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Expansive screen

Limited availability

Powerful speakers

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

B0CHZ38BPP-4

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite boasts a compact design, expandable storage, and a vibrant display, making it a great choice for on-the-go creativity and productivity. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.

Specifications:

  • Compact design
  • Expandable storage
  • Vibrant display
  • S Pen included
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable

Limited processing power

Vibrant display

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

B09DFG4BVJ-5

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a dynamic display and expandable storage, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative professionals. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.

Specifications:

  • Dynamic display
  • Expandable storage
  • Powerful processor
  • S Pen included
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Dynamic display

Expensive price point

Expandable storage

6. Lenovo Tab M8

B0BJ2ZB4MZ-6

The Lenovo Tab M8 offers Wi-Fi connectivity and a precision stylus, making it an ideal choice for on-the-go creativity and productivity. With a compact design and long battery life, it's perfect for digital artists and note-takers.

Specifications:

  • Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Compact design
  • Precision stylus
  • Long battery life
  • High performance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable

Limited screen size

Long battery life

7. reMarkable 2 Tablet

B08HDL3XJR-7

The reMarkable 2 Tablet offers a high-resolution display and extensive storage, making it a top choice for digital artists and professionals. With a paper-like feel and precise input, it's perfect for note-taking and sketching.

Specifications:

  • High-resolution display
  • Extensive storage
  • Paper-like feel
  • Precision input
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-resolution display

Limited app ecosystem

Paper-like feel

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

B0CHYZVH6Y-8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a vibrant display and expandable storage, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative work. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.

Specifications:

  • Vibrant display
  • Expandable storage
  • Powerful processor
  • S Pen included
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant display

Limited processing power

Expandable storage

9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

B0CKC3RTJH-9

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features an expansive touchscreen and powerful performance, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative professionals. The precision stylus offers a natural drawing and note-taking experience.

Specifications:

  • Expansive touchscreen
  • Powerful performance
  • Precision stylus
  • Long battery life
  • High refresh rate

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Expansive touchscreen

High price point

Powerful performance

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

B0CCS47VRH-10

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a dynamic display and expandable storage, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative professionals. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.

Specifications:

  • Dynamic display
  • Expandable storage
  • Powerful processor
  • S Pen included
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Dynamic display

Expensive price point

Expandable storage

best tablet with pen Top Features Comparison:

ProductDisplayStylusBattery Life
Lenovo M11 TabletVibrantPrecisionLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy S7 TabletHigh-resolutionPreciseLong-lasting
Lenovo Tab P11 PlusExpansiveNaturalLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LiteVibrantPreciseLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8DynamicPreciseLong-lasting
Lenovo Tab M8VibrantPrecisionLong-lasting
reMarkable 2 TabletHigh-resolutionPreciseLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8VibrantPreciseLong-lasting
Lenovo Tab P12 ProExpansiveNaturalLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FEDynamicPreciseLong-lasting

Best Value for Money:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers the best value for money, with its compact design, vibrant display, and included S Pen for precise drawing and note-taking. It's the perfect choice for on-the-go creativity and productivity.

Best Overall Product:

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its high-resolution display, included S Pen, and powerful processor. It offers a top-notch experience for digital artists and professionals.

How to find the perfect best tablet with pen:

When choosing the perfect tablet with stylus, consider the display quality, stylus precision, battery life, and overall performance. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your creative and professional needs.

FAQs on best tablet with pen

What is the price range of these tablets?

The price of these tablets ranges from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 80,000, depending on the model and specifications.

Do these tablets support external stylus pens?

Yes, most of these tablets support external stylus pens for added flexibility and precision.

What is the battery life of these tablets?

The battery life of these tablets ranges from 8 to 15 hours, depending on usage and settings.

Are these tablets suitable for professional use?

Yes, these tablets are suitable for professional use, offering powerful performance and precision input for creative work.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 07:08 IST
