Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking
Discover the top 10 tablets with stylus for drawing and note-taking, with detailed pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
Tablets with stylus have become essential tools for digital artists, students, and professionals. The ability to draw and take notes directly on the screen offers a unique and versatile experience. In this article, we will explore the 10 best tablets with stylus available in 2023, highlighting their key features, pros, cons, and value for money. Whether you're an artist, student, or professional, this guide will help you find the perfect tablet for your needs.
1. Lenovo M11 Tablet
The Lenovo M11 Tablet offers seamless connectivity and a powerful octa-core processor, making it ideal for multitasking and creative work. With a vibrant display and precision stylus, it's a versatile tool for artists and note-takers alike.
Specifications:
- Octa-core processor
- Vibrant display
- Seamless connectivity
- Precision stylus
- Expandable storage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful performance
Limited storage capacity
Vibrant display
2. Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet
The Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet features a large, high-resolution display and comes with an S Pen for precise drawing and note-taking. With expandable storage and a powerful processor, it's a top choice for creative professionals.
Specifications:
- High-resolution display
- S Pen included
- Expandable storage
- Powerful processor
- Long-lasting battery
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-resolution display
Slightly bulky design
S Pen for precision
3. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features an expansive screen, refresh rate, and powerful speakers, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative work. The precision stylus offers a natural drawing and note-taking experience.
Specifications:
- Expansive screen
- High refresh rate
- Powerful speakers
- Precision stylus
- Long battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Expansive screen
Limited availability
Powerful speakers
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite boasts a compact design, expandable storage, and a vibrant display, making it a great choice for on-the-go creativity and productivity. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.
Specifications:
- Compact design
- Expandable storage
- Vibrant display
- S Pen included
- Long battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and portable
Limited processing power
Vibrant display
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a dynamic display and expandable storage, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative professionals. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.
Specifications:
- Dynamic display
- Expandable storage
- Powerful processor
- S Pen included
- Long battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dynamic display
Expensive price point
Expandable storage
6. Lenovo Tab M8
The Lenovo Tab M8 offers Wi-Fi connectivity and a precision stylus, making it an ideal choice for on-the-go creativity and productivity. With a compact design and long battery life, it's perfect for digital artists and note-takers.
Specifications:
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Compact design
- Precision stylus
- Long battery life
- High performance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and portable
Limited screen size
Long battery life
7. reMarkable 2 Tablet
The reMarkable 2 Tablet offers a high-resolution display and extensive storage, making it a top choice for digital artists and professionals. With a paper-like feel and precise input, it's perfect for note-taking and sketching.
Specifications:
- High-resolution display
- Extensive storage
- Paper-like feel
- Precision input
- Long battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-resolution display
Limited app ecosystem
Paper-like feel
8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a vibrant display and expandable storage, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative work. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.
Specifications:
- Vibrant display
- Expandable storage
- Powerful processor
- S Pen included
- Long battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vibrant display
Limited processing power
Expandable storage
9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features an expansive touchscreen and powerful performance, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative professionals. The precision stylus offers a natural drawing and note-taking experience.
Specifications:
- Expansive touchscreen
- Powerful performance
- Precision stylus
- Long battery life
- High refresh rate
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Expansive touchscreen
High price point
Powerful performance
10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a dynamic display and expandable storage, making it an excellent choice for multimedia and creative professionals. The included S Pen offers precise input for drawing and note-taking.
Specifications:
- Dynamic display
- Expandable storage
- Powerful processor
- S Pen included
- Long battery life
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dynamic display
Expensive price point
Expandable storage
best tablet with pen Top Features Comparison:
|Product
|Display
|Stylus
|Battery Life
|Lenovo M11 Tablet
|Vibrant
|Precision
|Long-lasting
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet
|High-resolution
|Precise
|Long-lasting
|Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
|Expansive
|Natural
|Long-lasting
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|Vibrant
|Precise
|Long-lasting
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
|Dynamic
|Precise
|Long-lasting
|Lenovo Tab M8
|Vibrant
|Precision
|Long-lasting
|reMarkable 2 Tablet
|High-resolution
|Precise
|Long-lasting
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
|Vibrant
|Precise
|Long-lasting
|Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
|Expansive
|Natural
|Long-lasting
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
|Dynamic
|Precise
|Long-lasting
Best Value for Money:
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers the best value for money, with its compact design, vibrant display, and included S Pen for precise drawing and note-taking. It's the perfect choice for on-the-go creativity and productivity.
Best Overall Product:
The Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its high-resolution display, included S Pen, and powerful processor. It offers a top-notch experience for digital artists and professionals.
How to find the perfect best tablet with pen:
When choosing the perfect tablet with stylus, consider the display quality, stylus precision, battery life, and overall performance. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your creative and professional needs.
FAQs on best tablet with pen
Do these tablets support external stylus pens?
What is the battery life of these tablets?
Are these tablets suitable for professional use?
