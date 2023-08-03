Home Tech News Big reason why govt slapped import restrictions on laptops, tablets, PCs

Big reason why govt slapped import restrictions on laptops, tablets, PCs

Govt has slapped import restrictions on laptops, tablets, computers to boost domestic manufacturing.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 19:17 IST
HP announces BIG discounts on latest laptops for students; HP Victus 16, HP Omen 16, more
image caption
1/5 HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16, and Omen 17): The company is offering 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 15000 with leading banks. You can avail HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 999 when purchasing an Omen device. (Amazon)
HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus.
2/5 HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP Envy x360 15: The newly launched Envy laptops come with enticing cashback offers. You can get 10 percent cashback up to  Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 150000 with all major banks. You can also get the HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 1,999 when purchasing an Envy laptop. You can get benefits up to Rs. 6,000 through HP Switch.
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion: On the purchase of new Pavilion laptops you get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4000 with leading banks. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion. (Amazon )
image caption
5/5 HP 14/15: you can get up to 5 percent cashback from the leading banks. Alternatively, you can get a flat 1500 cashback with select NBFC partners.  (Amazon)
laptop
View all Images
Importers of these items would now have to seek permission or license from the government for their inbound shipments. (HT_PRINT)

The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain type of computers with immediate effect, a move that will curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China and boost domestic manufacturing.

Importers of these items would now have to seek permission or license from the government for their inbound shipments.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification, however, said certain exemptions have been given against these curbs.

"Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers... is 'restricted' with immediate effect," it said.

The restrictions are also there on micro computers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines. Import of all these items would be allowed against a valid license.

It added that there is an exemption from seeking import licensing for up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return, and product development purposes.

These curbs are also not applicable to imports under baggage rules.

"Exemption from import licensing requirements is provided for import of 1 laptop, tablet, all in one personal computer, or ultra small form factor computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier. Imports shall be subject to payment of duty as applicable," it said.

It added that exceptions would also be there as these goods are an essential part of Capital Goods.

According to a report of think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India's 65 per cent imports from China are limited to just three product groups - electronics, machinery, and organic chemicals.

It has stated that India is critically dependent on China for day-to-day use and industrial products like mobile phones, laptops, components, solar cell modules, and ICs.

The government has taken several steps to boost domestic manufacturing of electronic items such as rolling out of the production-linked incentive scheme and increasing customs duties on the number of electronic components.

Leading electronic brands which are sold in the market include HCL, Samsung, Dell, LG Electronics, Acer, Apple, Lenovo and HP.

India has imported personal computers including laptops worth USD 5.33 billion in 2022-23, as against USD 7.37 billion in 2021-22. Imports of certain data processing machines stood at USD 553 million in the last fiscal, against USD 583.8 million in 2021-22.

Similarly, imports of micro computers/processors stood at USD 1.2 million in the last fiscal against USD 2.08 million in 2021-22.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 19:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets