Icon
Home Tech News Budget smart TV sale: 5 32-Inch LED TVs on Amazon with massive discounts

Budget smart TV sale: 5 32-Inch LED TVs on Amazon with massive discounts

Discover a selection of 32-inch LED Smart TVs available on Amazon with irresistible discounts, each offering a unique set of features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 11:49 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
discounted 32-inch LED TV
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
discounted 32-inch LED TV
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
discounted 32-inch LED TV
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
discounted 32-inch LED TV
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
discounted 32-inch LED TV
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
discounted 32-inch LED TV
icon View all Images
Looking for a pocket-friendly Smart TV? Explore our breakdown of discounted 32-inch LED TVs on Amazon. (representative image) (unsplash)

In the realm of budget-friendly 32-inch LED Smart TVs, several options are currently available on Amazon, each boasting its unique features and discounts. Let's delve into the specifications and prices of these television sets from Samsung, Redmi, LG and more during the Amazon sale.

Samsung 32-Inch Wondertainment Smart TV:

Priced at an enticing Rs. 12,990 after a generous 43% discount (originally Rs. 22,900), this Samsung TV sports an LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It operates on Tizen OS, complemented by 1.5GB of RAM. Popular streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Zee5 are supported.

B09F6S8BT6-1

MI 32-Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV:

The MI TV is on offer at just Rs. 12,999 after a whopping 50% discount from its original price of Rs. 25,999 during the Amazon sale. It features an LED display with HD Ready digital video format, the same 1366 x 768 pixels resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Running on Android OS, it packs 1.5GB of RAM. Supported apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play.

B0B8CXTTG3-2

Redmi 32-Inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV:

ThisRedmi offering is currently priced at an attractive Rs. 10,499, down from its original price of Rs. 24,999, marking a substantial 58% discount during the Amazon sale. It comes with an LED display featuring HD Ready digital video format. The TV operates on FireOS, equipped with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory. Its app support includes Prime Video, and more.

B0CD1S96SM-3

Redmi 32-Inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV:

ThisRedmi offering is currently priced at an attractive Rs. 10,499, down from its original price of Rs. 24,999, marking a substantial 58% discount during the Amazon sale. It comes with an LED display featuring HD Ready digital video format. The TV operates on FireOS, equipped with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory. Its app support includes Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to a wide array of apps from the App Store.

 

B0BVMLNGXR-4

VW 32-Inch Frameless Series HD Smart LED TV:

At an incredibly low price of Rs. 7,199 (originally Rs. 16,999) due to a 58% discount during the Amazon sale, the VW TV offers an LED display with a 1366 x 768 pixels. It runs on Android OS with 0.5GB of RAM and a Multi-Core Mali-400MP2 Graphics processor. Supported apps encompass Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot TV, Aaj Tak, Hungama Play, Saavan.

B07MNNH484-5

LG 32-Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV:

LG's 32-inch TV is currently priced at Rs. 13,490 following a 39% discount from its original cost of Rs. 21,990 during the Amazon sale. It features an LED display with a 1366x768 pixels resolution. Running on WebOS, it's equipped with 1GB of RAM. App support includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, AltBalaji, Eros Now, YouTube, and Voot.

 

B0CD1S96SM-6

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 11:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon