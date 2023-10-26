Budget smart TV sale: 5 32-Inch LED TVs on Amazon with massive discounts

In the realm of budget-friendly 32-inch LED Smart TVs, several options are currently available on Amazon, each boasting its unique features and discounts. Let's delve into the specifications and prices of these television sets from Samsung, Redmi, LG and more during the Amazon sale.

Samsung 32-Inch Wondertainment Smart TV:

Priced at an enticing Rs. 12,990 after a generous 43% discount (originally Rs. 22,900), this Samsung TV sports an LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It operates on Tizen OS, complemented by 1.5GB of RAM. Popular streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Zee5 are supported.

MI 32-Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV:

The MI TV is on offer at just Rs. 12,999 after a whopping 50% discount from its original price of Rs. 25,999 during the Amazon sale. It features an LED display with HD Ready digital video format, the same 1366 x 768 pixels resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Running on Android OS, it packs 1.5GB of RAM. Supported apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play.

Redmi 32-Inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV:

ThisRedmi offering is currently priced at an attractive Rs. 10,499, down from its original price of Rs. 24,999, marking a substantial 58% discount during the Amazon sale. It comes with an LED display featuring HD Ready digital video format. The TV operates on FireOS, equipped with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory. Its app support includes Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to a wide array of apps from the App Store.

VW 32-Inch Frameless Series HD Smart LED TV:

At an incredibly low price of Rs. 7,199 (originally Rs. 16,999) due to a 58% discount during the Amazon sale, the VW TV offers an LED display with a 1366 x 768 pixels. It runs on Android OS with 0.5GB of RAM and a Multi-Core Mali-400MP2 Graphics processor. Supported apps encompass Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot TV, Aaj Tak, Hungama Play, Saavan.

LG 32-Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV:

LG's 32-inch TV is currently priced at Rs. 13,490 following a 39% discount from its original cost of Rs. 21,990 during the Amazon sale. It features an LED display with a 1366x768 pixels resolution. Running on WebOS, it's equipped with 1GB of RAM. App support includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, AltBalaji, Eros Now, YouTube, and Voot.