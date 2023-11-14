Icon
Children's day: Know the top tech gadgets for kids - From Kindle to Noise Scout smartwatch

Looking for a useful tech gift to gift your child on Children’s Day? Check out these amazing ideas such as Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Noise Scout smartwatch, Kindle, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 14:07 IST


Check these top Children’s Day tech gift ideas including the Kindle. (Pexels)

Children's Day is here and there is nothing better than gifting your child with useful and interesting tech gifts that can help them in their learning, as well as keep them entertained and secure. There are a plethora of options available online however, finding the best one can be tricky. To make your research easier, we have compiled a list of the top tech gift ideas that will be suitable for your child in terms of education, safety, fun and more. Check the ideas below.

Children's Day gift ideas

Samsung Galaxy M34: The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed with a 6000 mAh Battery for lasting performance. Children can utilize smartphones to stay connected with their parents and continue their studies efficiently.



B0C7BZX934-1

Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch: The smartwatch comes with various kids' safety features such as 3-minute real-time location tracking, Safe zone alert, and School mode which restricts distractions. It enables parent video calling, 2-way voice calling, Alarms for habits and reminders, and more. Parents can also control the smartwatch from the Noise Buddy app: The smartwatch is backed with a 680mAh battery which gives 3 days of battery life.

B0BMQL7BVS-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: The tablet features a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with a Symmetric Narrow Bezel. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It is powered by a UniSOC T618 processor and it runs on Android 11. It is backed with a 7040 mAh battery with supports 15W charging. It also sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 also features 3.5mm Stereo and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

B09P8PB9BF-3

Kindle (2022 release): The Kindle comes with a high-resolution display and 300 ppi resolution. It has a paper-like display with a built-in adjustable front light and a dark mode feature. It features 16 GB storage to store thousands of books. With Kindle Unlimited, users can have unlimited access to over 2 million titles. It has a 6-week battery life.

B09SWWL69K-4

imoo Watch Phone Z1 Kids Smart Watch: The watch enables HD video call, phone Call, Family Chat, and more to stay connected with kids at all times. The smartwatch features a 2MP wide angle camera for video calling. It comes with a navigation function for real-time location tracking. Parents can set class mode and stranger rejection for imoo smartwatch for kids. It is also IPX8 Waterproof rated which enables kids to jump in water anytime they want.

 

B098DHP7SD-5





First Published Date: 14 Nov, 14:07 IST



