Early Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top deals on smart gadgets you must not miss!

Early Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Exciting news! Amazon has announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, which will be starting from July 15. While the official sale is yet to commence, you don't have to wait to start enjoying the benefits. Let’s take a look at the early Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 deals.

2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more
The Amazon prime day sale starts on July 15! Check out the discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more. 
Xiaomi Pad 5: The Pad 5 comes with a 10.95 -inch 2.5K+ display. It features a 6 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Additionally, It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor. On Amazon, the price of the tablet starts from Rs. 37999. Get it at huge discount on Amazon prime day sale.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE : The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch Large Vibrant display with 60Hz of refresh rate. The storage capacity of the tablet is 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM.  The price starts from Rs. 49999. However, get it at a discounted price from July 15.
Honor Pad 8: The tablet features a 12-inch IPS 2K display with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor. The price range starts from Rs.29999. you can get it for a discounted price from July 15. 
2023's Amazon Prime Day tablet specials are out and you will get huge benefits. So, get ready to virtually shop-till-you-drop.
Check out these best gadgets deals available just for you during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. (Pexels)

Amazon Prime Day sale, the highly anticipated shopping event, is just around the corner, and this year, the e-commerce giant is set to offer a plethora of exclusive deals and discounts exclusively for Prime members. While the official sale is yet to commence, you don't have to wait to start enjoying the benefits as the Amazon Prime Day deals Deals are already live on the website and mobile app, featuring discounted prices on laptops, smart speakers, TV streaming devices, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and computer accessories.

To help you navigate through the sea of offers, we have curated a selection of the best gadgets deals available just for you during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, remember that the Amazon upcoming sale will go live from July 15.

1. AMAZON ECHO DOT SMART SPEAKERS (3RD GEN)

If you've been eyeing the Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers (3rd Gen), now is the perfect time to make your move. Originally priced at Rs. 3799, you can now grab the 3rd Gen Smart Speakers for just Rs. 1599. Although it's an older model compared to the latest 5th generation devices, the 3rd Gen Smart Speakers still come with support for both English and Hindi voice commands. They also offer online music streaming capabilities and the ability to connect with your appliances.

2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor

As part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Deals, the popular AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is currently listed with a 62 percent discount which Originally priced at Rs. 42000, you can now grab it for just Rs. 15999.. This processor boasts six cores, a base clock speed of 3.7GHz, and a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. It supports DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz and features PCIe Gen 4 connectivity. While it may not be the most advanced or power-efficient processor available today (as it was launched in 2020), it's certainly worth considering if you're looking to build a budget-friendly yet powerful computer.

3. Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds TWS earphones are currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,499 as part of an Amazon Prime Day Early Deal. These wireless earphones feature dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, and a passthrough mode that allows you to stay aware of your surroundings and have conversations without removing your earphones. The Echo Buds also support multipoint pairing, enabling you to seamlessly switch between two connected devices.

4. Kindle Paperwhite (2022)

As part of the Prime Day Early Deal, Amazon is offering a discount on their latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, reducing the price from Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 11,999. The device boasts a 6.8-inch display with a pixel density of 300ppi and an adjustable backlight. It promises up to 10 weeks of battery life and can be conveniently charged via its USB Type-C port. Additionally, the Kindle Paperwhite is designed to withstand accidental immersion in water, providing added durability.

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now available with a discount! You can grab the 40mm model for just Rs. 27999 or the 44mm model for Rs. 30999.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the newest smartwatch from Samsung, and it's a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4. It runs on the powerful Exynos W920 processor, which is 20% faster than the one in the Galaxy Watch 4. The watch also boasts 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

In terms of health features, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a new BioActive sensor that can measure your heart rate, blood pressure, body composition, and body temperature. It even includes an ECG sensor and an SpO2 sensor. Plus, it operates on Wear OS 3, Google's latest smartwatch operating system, which is faster and more responsive than before.

These are just a few of the exciting early Amazon Prime Day deals available. Keep an eye out for more amazing offers as Prime Day approaches. Happy shopping!

