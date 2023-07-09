Forget Amazon Prime Day as Black Friday deals are here! Save BIG on iPhone 14 Pro and MacBook

When everyone is eyeing one of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day, which is just two days away now, Best Buy is making sure to keep the excitement of the shopping fest high well before that. Best Buy's annual Black Friday in July sale brings hundreds of deals on the summer's latest tech on July 10 through July 12. Yes, the Amazon Prime Day sale will coincide with this another great shopping destination for tech enthusiasts - Best Buy. We suggest not limiting yourself to one platform, instead open the horizons of deals and choose the best one for yourself while saving a big amount of money.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your drawing room TV or eyeing a new flagship smartphone, you can find it all during the Best Buy Black Friday in July deals. To help you, we have curated the list of the best Black Friday in July deals. From MacBook Pro, iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – check out the deals here.

Best Black Friday in July deals

iPhone 14 Pro: iPhone fan? You can save up to $1000 when you trade in a similar device. However, it is advised to read all terms and conditions before proceeding to buy the iPhone 14 Pro. It features Dynamic Island, an upgraded 48MP camera, and an A16 Bionic chipset.

B0BDJ8YDF6-1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: You can save a massive up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is available for $36.11/month instead of the earlier listed price of $49.99/month.

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: With a flat $80 off, TCL 55-inch LED smart TV is now available for just $299.99 against the earlier listed price of $379.99. Plus, free Apple TV+ for 3 months. It comes with featured streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, and Spotify. Moreover, it gets built-in Google Voice Assistant.

MacBook Air with M2 chip: The MacBook Air M2 features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p FaceTime camera, four speakers, MagSafe charging, and a storage memory of 256GB. You can find it for just $999 instead of $1099.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: You can save a flat $50 on this true wireless earbuds headphones. Instead of $149, the sale is offering them for just $99.99. These earbuds are said to offer a battery life of 8 hours and it is equipped with microphone features such as Noise cancelling.