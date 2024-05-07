 Google is now using Gemini 1.5 Pro to fight online scams, cyber attacks- All details | Tech News
Google integrates AI into cybersecurity, unveiling Google Threat Intelligence to streamline threat detection and analysis, leveraging Gemini 1.5 Pro's capabilities and Mandiant's expertise.

By: HT TECH
May 07 2024, 11:32 IST
Google's new Threat Intelligence tool revolutionises cybersecurity by harnessing AI. (Google)

Google is making strides in the world of cybersecurity by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to combat online threats. As the demand for practical applications of generative AI grows, the tech giant is shifting its focus towards cybersecurity, aiming to make threat detection and analysis more accessible and efficient.

In a recent blog post, Google announced its latest cybersecurity product, Google Threat Intelligence. This innovative platform integrates the expertise of Google's Mandiant cybersecurity unit and VirusTotal threat intelligence with the advanced capabilities of the Gemini AI model, reportedtheverge.

The Role of Gemini 1.5 Pro in Threat Detection

The Gemini 1.5 Pro large language model lies at the heart of Google Threat Intelligence, significantly reducing the time required to reverse engineer malware attacks. Google boasts that Gemini 1.5 Pro analysed the code of the infamous WannaCry virus in just 34 seconds, showcasing its remarkable speed and efficiency in identifying malicious threats.

One of the key features of Google Threat Intelligence is its ability to summarise complex threat reports into understandable language. This functionality empowers companies to assess potential attacks more effectively, enabling them to make informed decisions and prioritise their response strategies.

Comprehensive Threat Monitoring and Analysis

Furthermore, Google Threat Intelligence provides users with a comprehensive view of the cybersecurity landscape, thanks to its vast network of information sources. Mandiant's team of human experts monitors potentially malicious groups, while VirusTotal's community regularly posts threat indicators, enhancing the platform's threat detection capabilities.

Google's acquisition of Mandiant, the cybersecurity company credited with uncovering the 2020 SolarWinds cyber attack, further strengthens its cybersecurity initiatives. Mandiant's experts will play a crucial role in assessing security vulnerabilities surrounding AI projects through Google's Secure AI Framework, ensuring the robustness of AI-based defence mechanisms.

Microsoft's Parallel Endeavour in AI-driven Cybersecurity

However, Google is not alone in its endeavour to integrate AI with cybersecurity. Microsoft recently introduced Copilot for Security, a platform powered by GPT-4 and Microsoft's cybersecurity-specific AI model. This initiative reflects the growing trend of leveraging AI to bolster cybersecurity measures and enhance threat detection capabilities.

While the effectiveness of generative AI in cybersecurity is still unfolding, Google's proactive approach signals a promising step towards addressing the evolving threat landscape. By harnessing the power of AI, companies can stay ahead of cyber threats and safeguard their digital assets effectively.

First Published Date: 07 May, 11:32 IST
