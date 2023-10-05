Icon
Home Tech News Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 price in India: Know how much you will need to pay

Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 price in India: Know how much you will need to pay

If you’re looking to purchase any of the new Pixel devices such as the Pixel 8 Pro or the Pixel Watch 2, know how much they cost in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 12:44 IST
Pixel 8 Pro, along with other Pixel devices, is available for pre-order in India and will go on sale shortly. (Google)

Google unveiled its Pixel 8 series on Wednesday at its Made by Google 2023 event. As part of the latest lineup, two devices were introduced - the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Like every year, artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the highlights of the event, with the technology playing a crucial role in nearly every function of the Pixel 8 series. Apart from the smartphones, Google also took the wraps off its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, and also introduced two new colors of the Pixel Buds Pro.

For the first time ever, Google's Pixel Watch 2 is making its way to India and will be available for sale on October 12. If you're looking to purchase any of the new Pixel devices, know how much they cost in India.

Pixel 8 series: Price in India

Google has announced that the Pixel 8 starts at $699 in the US, undercutting the iPhone 15 by $100. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, which is the same price as the iPhone 15 Pro. In India, the Pixel 8 devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, and are available for pre-order now.

The Google Pixel 8 is available in two variants - 128GB, and 256GB. The 128GB variant costs Rs. 75999 in India, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 82999.

The Pixel 8 Pro, which is the top-end smartphone in this year's Pixel lineup, is available in three variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, as of now, only the 128GB variant is listed on Flipkart, which could potentially mean it is the only variant that will be made available in India this year. It is priced at Rs. 106999.

Pixel Watch 2: Price in India

After skipping India last year, the Pixel Watch 2, which is the successor to the Pixel Watch, will finally be available in the country. It has been listed on Flipkart. The Pixel Watch 2 is available in two variants - Wi-Fi, and LTE. However, only one variant can be seen on Flipkart and it doesn't quite say which one it is. The Pixel Watch 2 will set you back Rs. 39900.

Although Google also introduced two new colors of the Pixel Buds Pro, the new variants have shown up on Flipkart yet. All the new Pixel devices are available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale starting October 13.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 11:31 IST
