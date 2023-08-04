Home Tech News Govt to give temporary relief on laptops, tablets import ban

Govt to give temporary relief on new import regime for laptops, tablets.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 19:41 IST
"There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect which will be notified soon," Deputy IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. (PTI)
"There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect which will be notified soon," Deputy IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. (PTI)

Government will provide a transition period before a new licensing regime for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers comes into effect, a minister said on Friday, after the surprise move prompted calls for a delay.

In a shock decision, India on Thursday said it would impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect.

"There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect which will be notified soon," Deputy IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Another government official, who did not want to be named, said the proposal could be deferred by at least a month and the notification will be issued by later on Friday.

India's trade, electronics and IT ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comments.

Chandrasekhar's comments come after another government official told Reuters earlier on Friday that industry had requested a deferral of the new import licence order by three to six months.

"Industry has sought a 3-6 month transition period. We are examining the suggestions made by the industry and may soon issue an additional notice with clarifications if needed," the second government source, who also did not want to be named, told Reuters.

The government in its notification on Thursday gave no reason for the action, which could affect technology companies such as Apple, Dell and Samsung and potentially see them boost local manufacturing.

The move was aimed at addressing the trade imbalance with China, a third government official, told reporters.

The Deputy IT Minister had earlier said that the move to restrict imports was to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" and reduce dependence on imports.

India's Electronics and IT ministry said New Delhi will issue licences for companies to import laptops and tablets within two days. Licences can be obtained online.

The second unnamed government official said India will allow imports of laptops and tablets without licences where the shipment was ordered before Aug 3. The official said customs has been told to clear "some consignments" that are stuck at the ports due to confusion over the new import licence order.

To apply for the import licences companies will have to provide information on consignment origin, number of pieces and past import history.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 19:41 IST
