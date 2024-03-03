 Grab the iPhone 14 Plus at a 25% discount on Amazon and enjoy premium features at an unbeatable price | Tech News
Significant price cut rolled out on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon, making it more affordable for consumers.

Mar 03 2024, 14:46 IST
Experience superior camera quality, all-day battery life, and industry-leading durability with the iPhone 14 Plus - now more affordable than ever courtesy Amazon. (Bloomberg)
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Starlight, a flagship smartphone known for its cutting-edge features, has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to consumers. With a 25% reduction in price, this premium device now offers exceptional value for money. Just check out all the offers that Amazon has rolled out.

Price Cut:

Previously priced at Rs. 89,900, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available at Rs. 66,999, marking a substantial 25% discount. This price reduction presents an excellent opportunity for users to own a high-quality smartphone at a more affordable price point.

Offers and Discounts:

Alongside the price cut, customers can benefit from various offers and discounts when purchasing the Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon. No Cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,248 make it easier for buyers to spread the cost over several months without incurring additional interest charges. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders can avail themselves of EMI interest savings of up to Rs. 3,016.88. Partner offers include the opportunity to get a GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. Furthermore, customers can save up to Rs. 16,700 by exchanging their old smartphones for the iPhone 14 Plus.

About the Product:

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus boasts a host of impressive features that contribute to its popularity among users. Its 16.95 cm (6.7-inch) Super Retina XDR display offers vibrant colors and crisp image quality, providing an immersive viewing experience. The advanced camera system ensures superior photo quality in any lighting condition, with features like Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision and Action mode for steady handheld videos. Moreover, the device prioritizes safety with Crash Detection technology, which automatically calls for help in emergency situations. With all-day battery life and industry-leading durability features such as Ceramic Shield and water resistance, the iPhone 14 Plus offers reliability and performance that meets the demands of modern smartphone users.

The price cut and accompanying offers make the Apple iPhone 14 Plus an attractive option for consumers seeking a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 14:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets