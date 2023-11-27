Icon
Honeywell to Xiaomi Smart, check out the top 6 air purifiers to tackle pollution woes

Concerned about air pollution? Want the best air for your family? From Honeywell to Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier, discover the top 6 air purifiers for a breath of fresh air indoors.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 21:13 IST
Top 5 Air Purifiers: Breathe cleaner air with these best picks
Discover the top 6 air purifiers from Honeywell, Xiaomi Smart to Philips, for a breath of fresh air at home. (Amazon)

In the midst of dazzling fireworks and bonfires during the festival season, the air in Northern India has become a challenge to breathe. The air quality index (AQI) is soaring, making it difficult to enjoy fresh air outdoors and even indoors it has acquired worrisome proportions now. The impact of pollution on health is severe, with schools closing and offices shifting to work-from-home setups on a frequent basis. The impact of pollution on health is severe, making it crucial to find ways to combat the rising pollution levels. The government is taking measures to improve air quality, but when indoors, what is a reliable solution? How do you ensure your family breathes clean air? Where air purity is elusive due to urbanisation, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and ongoing construction projects, air purifiers have become a beacon of hope. These devices ensure that your living space remains free from allergens and dust particles, allowing you to breathe in fresh, healthy air. With this in mind, we list here the top 6 air purifiers, from Honeywell to Xiaomi Smart, to tackle pollution woes in your city.

Best Air Purifiers For Home

1. Honeywell Air Touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier

Prioritising your family's health is crucial, especially with rising pollution levels. The Honeywell Air Touch V2 Indoor Air Purifier is equipped with an advanced filtration process that purifies the room in just 8 minutes. This device not only removes dust but also eliminates bacteria and viruses. With a filter life of up to 3000 hours or 1 year, this air purifier offers real-time air quality display and comes in three stylish colours.

2. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier for Home

The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 stands out when it comes to cleaning the air in your house. Its real 3-layer HEPA filter effectively removes 99.99 percent of air pollutants and ultra-fine PM 0.1 particles. Ideal for large spaces, this air purifier offers Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. With a triple-layer filtration system, it ensures pure air for your home.

3. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier, Long HEPA Filter

Philips claims that its AC1215/20 Air Purifier can eliminate 99.97 percent of airborne nasties with its 4-stage filtration using true HEPA filters. This purifier comes with features like automatic light adjustment in Night Mode and the ability to remove 99.9 percent of pollen and house dust mites. The extra-thick NanoProtect HEPA ensures efficient and long-lasting purification, with a reminder to change the filter for continuous clean air.

4. Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier

Dyson's Air Multiplier technology and a 350-degree oscillation cover your entire room for thorough purification. This air purifier, with voice control via Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, operates seamlessly. The Advanced HEPA H13 filtration system automatically tackles 99.95 percent of tiny pollutants, making it an excellent choice for maintaining indoor air quality.

5. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

As a leading brand in electronics, Philips offers an effective air purifier equipped with long HEPA filters that remove at least 99.97 percent of dust. The device features a 4-color air quality indicator for real-time feedback and a 4-stage filtration process for pollen and house dust mites. With a specifically designed night sensing mode, it ensures clean air for a good night's sleep.

6. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

Xiaomi's Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite employs triple-layer filtration to eliminate 99.99 percent of 0.1μm particles. Covering 269-463 sq. ft. with a high CADR of up to 360m³/h, it's allergy-certified and operates quietly at 33.4dB(A). Control it via a smartphone app or voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant. The LED display offers real-time data on PM2.5, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi status.

7. SHARP Air Purifier

The SHARP Air Purifier is more than just a device; it's your reliable companion for maintaining pristine indoor air quality. Boasting Wi-Fi connectivity and remote operation, this purifier allows you to take control from anywhere in the world via your mobile phone. Utilising dual purification through Plasmacluster ions and a combination of filters, including a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and active carbon filter, it effectively captures dust, odours, allergens, and more. Real-time indicators for air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life keep you informed, while features like Clean Ion Shower Mode and Sleep Mode ensure comfort and quiet operation, catering to your needs day and night.

8. Prana Air Purifier

The Prana Air Purifier for India is meticulously designed to keep your living space free from harmful pathogens, viruses, bacteria, fungi, and germs. Its 4-in-1 ultra-strength purification process includes pre-filtration, ionisation, regulated oxidation, and photocatalytic disinfection. With three customizable modes of action and a coverage area of up to 3,000 sq. ft., this purifier ensures that even large spaces stay clean and healthy. What sets it apart is its natural disinfection capability through high-intensity UV-C light, replicating the sun's oxidation and ionising properties—a highly effective way to sanitise the air you breathe.

9. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier

The PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier (AC2936/63) stands as a testament to Philips' reputation for excellence. Ideal for master bedrooms, it offers intelligent auto purification with Vitashield and AeraSense technologies. Removing an astounding 99.9 percent of airborne pollutants, including particles as small as 0.003 microns (800 times smaller than PM2.5 particles), this purifier continuously scans and efficiently filters out dust mites, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria, and more in real-time. With a high clean air delivery rate of 380 m3/h, it ensures healthy air even during heavy pollution seasons. Operate it quietly in sleep mode and take control through the Air+ app, enjoying the convenience and value for money with a filter life of up to 2 years for both HEPA and carbon filters.

In the era of increasing pollution and growing health concerns, the significance of clean air cannot be overstated. Air purifiers have emerged as protectors, providing a shield against indoor pollution and contributing to improved health. Packed with advanced features, stylish designs, and eco-friendly technologies, the best air purifiers for homes are now essential for maintaining a healthy living environment.

Therefore, investing in the best air purifier for your home is a crucial step towards safeguarding your family's health forever. These devices not only provide immediate relief from polluted outdoor air but also contribute to creating a permanent healthier indoor environment. Choose wisely and breathe easy amidst the challenges of air pollution.

