    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Infinix NOTE 12i set to go on sale from January 30 on Flipkart

    Infinix NOTE 12i set to go on sale from January 30 on Flipkart

    Priced at Rs. 9,999, the light-weight Infinix NOTE 12i features a the Helio G85 gaming processor with Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 12:57 IST
    Infinix
    Infinix NOTE 12i packs a 50 MP Ultra night camera, 4GB storage (Expandable up to 7GB) and 5000 mAh battery with 33W of super charging. (Flipkart)
    Infinix
    Infinix NOTE 12i packs a 50 MP Ultra night camera, 4GB storage (Expandable up to 7GB) and 5000 mAh battery with 33W of super charging. (Flipkart)

    Infinix has launched the NOTE 12i multimedia smartphone priced at Rs. 9,999. The smartphone packs a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, a 50 MP Ultra night camera, and a big storage capacity. The smartphone will be on available for sale on Flipkart on January 30. Buyers can get an additional Rs. 1000 discount on purchase with a JIO offer.

    The company promises an immersive viewing experience with the smartphone's 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 108% NTSC ratio and 1000 NITS of peak brightness. The device comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

    The company says that the NOTE 12i's bright viewing experience is enhanced by a strong audio experience offered by two stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound, which produces 360 degrees of surround sound quality.

    The handset weighs 188 gms and comes with a dual-tone matte and glass finish on the back panel. It also sports a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for easy operation.

    It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 processor and Mediatek Hyper Engine Gaming Processor. Infinix says this will take the gaming performance to the next level. The in-built DarLink 2.0 technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games by preventing screen tearing, it added.

    The NOTE 12i sports a 5000mAh battery with long-lasting power, which is backed by 33W supercharging support. The battery ensures long-term usage and has a charge cycle as high as 800 without any possibility of degradation.

    Jio Exclusive Program Benefits: Infinix NOTE 12i users can avail a Rs. 1000 cashback offer within 30 days from the date of purchase by following these steps.

    · Open My Jio App -> Go to Profile -> Settings -> Jio Exclusive -> Accept the offer -> Enter UPI ID linked with a bank account and tap on Proceed

    · Once Rs. 1000 cashback is received, Infinix Note 12i will be locked on the Jio Network for 30 months.

    · To avail of the benefits of this offer, customers need to use an active Jio SIM card

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 12:53 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers