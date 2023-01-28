Infinix NOTE 12i set to go on sale from January 30 on Flipkart

Priced at Rs. 9,999, the light-weight Infinix NOTE 12i features a the Helio G85 gaming processor with Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology.

Infinix has launched the NOTE 12i multimedia smartphone priced at Rs. 9,999. The smartphone packs a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, a 50 MP Ultra night camera, and a big storage capacity. The smartphone will be on available for sale on Flipkart on January 30. Buyers can get an additional Rs. 1000 discount on purchase with a JIO offer.

The company promises an immersive viewing experience with the smartphone's 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 108% NTSC ratio and 1000 NITS of peak brightness. The device comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The company says that the NOTE 12i's bright viewing experience is enhanced by a strong audio experience offered by two stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound, which produces 360 degrees of surround sound quality.

The handset weighs 188 gms and comes with a dual-tone matte and glass finish on the back panel. It also sports a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for easy operation.

It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 processor and Mediatek Hyper Engine Gaming Processor. Infinix says this will take the gaming performance to the next level. The in-built DarLink 2.0 technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games by preventing screen tearing, it added.

The NOTE 12i sports a 5000mAh battery with long-lasting power, which is backed by 33W supercharging support. The battery ensures long-term usage and has a charge cycle as high as 800 without any possibility of degradation.

Jio Exclusive Program Benefits: Infinix NOTE 12i users can avail a Rs. 1000 cashback offer within 30 days from the date of purchase by following these steps.

· Open My Jio App -> Go to Profile -> Settings -> Jio Exclusive -> Accept the offer -> Enter UPI ID linked with a bank account and tap on Proceed

· Once Rs. 1000 cashback is received, Infinix Note 12i will be locked on the Jio Network for 30 months.

· To avail of the benefits of this offer, customers need to use an active Jio SIM card