    iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPad, Mac users beware! Bug puts your iPhones and more at risk

    iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPad, Mac users beware! Bug puts your iPhones and more at risk

    A recently discovered vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS and MacOS puts your iPhone, iPad and Mac at a high risk. Here’s what you need to know.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 11:17 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    Know more about this recent vulnerability discovered in iOS that can impact your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPad and more. (Unsplash)

    A high-risk vulnerability has been discovered in Apple's operating systems, which puts most of its devices at a risk of exploitation including iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPad, Mac and more. Apple devices are considered some of the safest in the market when it comes to cybersecurity. Hackers usually have a very tough time when trying to crack through Apple's OS. However, this recent vulnerability has confirmed that nothing in this world is 100% safe. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently revealed that vulnerabilities were discovered in iOS, iPadOS and MacOS which could give attackers access to sensitive information and more.

    CERT-In issued multiple advisories today, February 15, stating that the vulnerabilities, termed as CVE-2023-23514, CVE-2023-23522 and CVE-2023-23529 affect iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.3.1 update and Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.2.1. The cybersecurity watchdog also released a list of affected devices which included Apple iPhone 8 and later iPad Pro all models, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

    The vulnerability arises due to a use after free issue is Kernel, improper handling of temporary files in shortcut and type confusion in WebKit components. According to the official release, an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending maliciously crafted web content and trigger memory corruption errors.

    “Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system,” the report further stated.

    What can iPhone, iPad users do?

    CERT-In has warned users that vulnerability is being exploited in the wild. Users are advised to apply software patches urgently. Apple regularly pushes out updates bringing new features to the public as well as improving its security restrictions and patch vulnerabilities. Therefore, if you're on the same firmware as revealed above, you should immediately update your iPhone or iPad to the latest software version.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 11:17 IST
