Is iPad Mini 7 coming? Big Apple leak reveals features, upgrades, and possible launch date

While all eyes are on the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple might just introduce another surprise product this year. According to reports, the company is working on the 7th generation of the iPad Mini and can launch it soon. While the details around the iPad Mini 7 vary, they all point out that a new iPad model is expected to get a release. With the iPad Pro and the iPad Air both getting upgrades in recent times, only the iPad Mini model remains receiving an update.

Leaks around iPad Mini 7

The information comes from tipster ShrimpApplePro, who revealed in a thread of tweets about the Apple Watch Series 9 and the 2nd generation of Apple Watch Ultra, that a new iPad Mini 7 launch is also a possibility. He said, “I'm seeing at least one new iPad coming. Probably mini 7. Will reserved that for the next post”.

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also hinted at the possibility of an iPad Mini 7 with a minor specification bump arriving later this year, although he also highlighted that the chances are slim for this. On the other hand, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had taken a different view at the beginning of the year and said in a series of tweets, “There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24”. However, it should be noted that both of these reports came six months ago, and things could have changed in the meanwhile.

What could the iPad Mini 7 feature

Considering the leaks, it does not seem likely that the iPad Mini 7 will get a major upgrade if it is released this year. All signs point towards an iterative chip upgrade that we also saw for the iPad Air and the iPad Pro models. With the iPhones reportedly moving to A16 Bionic (non-Pro models) and A17 Bionic (Pro models) in the iPhone 15 series, chances are high that the iPad Mini 7 can also feature either of the chipsets; a higher likelihood is for the A16 Bionic.

A report by MacRumors also points out that an upgrade to the front and rear cameras on the iPad Mini is also possible, and it can introduce Apple's new Phototonic Engine to the iPads for the first time.

There is a big question mark on the launch date for the iPad Mini 7. If it is not announced in this year's fall event, then there is a greater likelihood that it could be announced at the WWDC event in 2024, as per the leaks.

Do note, all the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors. None of it has come from any official sources, so you should take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official confirmation.