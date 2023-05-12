Mother's Day 2023 gift ideas under 10000: Samsung Galaxy M13, Google Pixel Buds, more

Mother's Day is just around the corner! It is a special day to thank them for always being the biggest and strongest supporting pillars in our lives. And what else can be a better way to celebrate this wonderful day than by empowering them with the latest technology? However, finding the perfect gift to express your appreciation and gratitude can be a challenging task. To help you out, here is a perfect tech gifting guide that will undoubtedly make all mothers feel appreciated. From Samsung Galaxy M13, Google Pixel Buds to Boat Xtend Smartwatch, and more, here's all that you can pick from.

5 best tech gifts under 10000 for mom

1. Samsung Galaxy M13: Looking for a budget phone to gift? Check out Galaxy M13. The Galaxy M13 packs a triple camera setup including 50MP+5MP+2MP for a great photography experience. It packs the Exynos 850 chipset. Currently, Galaxy M13 is priced at Rs. 9699 on Amazon.

2. Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it for just Rs. 2799 on Amazon. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns.

3. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Fancy an audio wearable? Jabra offers 5 offers new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. Also, it gets Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, and Alexa Built-In. You can get it for Rs. 9999 on Amazon.

4. Google Pixel Buds A-Series: This is another audio option, which comes with Google Assistant and wireless charging case and is priced at just Rs. 6999 on Amazon. It is said to offer up to 15 hrs of music playback with the charging case, easy tap controls, and Hands-free Alexa support.

5. Echo Show: You can buy Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for your mon for just Rs. 8999. It comes as a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa support. A perfect entertainment companion for your mom.