Musk Says Advertising Revenue on X ‘Drops Massively’ During War

Elon Musk said advertising revenue on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, “drops massively during war,” according to a post in response to an user’s tweet about her payouts going down.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 07:16 IST
X ad revenue is decreasing with the on-going war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
X ad revenue is decreasing with the on-going war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)
X ad revenue is decreasing with the on-going war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
X ad revenue is decreasing with the on-going war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

His comment comes as X faces growing regulatory scrutiny in the European Union over concerns about potential violent or terrorism-related content on the social media platform.

Musk didn't refer to any specific conflict in his post.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 07:16 IST
    Icon