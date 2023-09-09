Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased

Nokia is getting ready to launch its new phone, the Nokia G42 5G, in India on September 11. Before the big launch, Nokia gave us a hint about the price from it official X (formerly Twitter) account. Plus, there's some exciting news for folks outside India as Nokia is introducing a new pink colour option for this phone in global markets. The Nokia G42 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Nokia's official page on X posted a question to people. The company asked the public to guess the price of the new Nokia G42 5G. It provided two options: Rs. 16,xxx and Rs. 18,xxx. This suggests that the phone will cost less than Rs. 18,999. There might be two versions of the phone at different prices too.

In Europe, the Nokia G42 5G is already available for EUR 199, which is around Rs. 20,800. This price is for the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Besides the pricing news, Nokia has also introduced a new colour for the Nokia G42 5G in places outside India. This new colour is called "So Pink." It joins the already available "Grey" and "So Purple" options, which were there since the phone first came out in June. But we don't know for sure if this new pink colour will be available in India.

Also read: Nokia X20, Nokia X10 smartphones to launch soon

Here are some details about the Nokia G42 5G:

It will run on Android 13.

Nokia promises to give it two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The phone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it has a Snapdragon 480+ processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It's a 5G phone and can use up to 5GB of extra virtual RAM.

The camera system has three lenses on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. There's also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone has a big 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 20W charger.

So, if you are in India and looking for a new phone, keep an eye out for the Nokia G42 5G. It's coming soon, and it will be sold exclusively on Amazon.