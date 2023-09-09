Home Tech News Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased

Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased

Nokia's new G42 5G phone is set to hit India soon. Here is a hint of its price and colour.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 09:48 IST
Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 launched with massive battery; check price
Nokia G42 5G
1/6 Flagship Nokia X30 5G smartphone too expensive? The company has two new affordable C-series smartphones - the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22. (Nokia)
image caption
2/6 One of the most highlighted features is that it packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging which is said to run for 3 days.  (Nokia)
image caption
3/6 Not just that, Nokia C32 is also the first C-series phone to pack a 50MP camera coupled with a 2MP dedicated macro camera.  (Nokia)
image caption
4/6 Both smartphones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with slightly curved 2.5D glass. The Nokia C32 drew its power from Unisoc SC9863A chipset and runs Android 13 out of the box.  (Nokia)
image caption
5/6 Nokia has pledged two years of quarterly security updates. Its price starts from €129.  (Nokia)
image caption
6/6 On the other hand, the Nokia C22 features a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. It is available on sale from a starting price of €109. (Nokia)
Nokia G42 5G
View all Images
Nokia G42 5G: India launch date and new pink colour option revealed. (Nokia.com)

Nokia is getting ready to launch its new phone, the Nokia G42 5G, in India on September 11. Before the big launch, Nokia gave us a hint about the price from it official X (formerly Twitter) account. Plus, there's some exciting news for folks outside India as Nokia is introducing a new pink colour option for this phone in global markets. The Nokia G42 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Nokia's official page on X posted a question to people. The company asked the public to guess the price of the new Nokia G42 5G. It provided two options: Rs. 16,xxx and Rs. 18,xxx. This suggests that the phone will cost less than Rs. 18,999. There might be two versions of the phone at different prices too.

In Europe, the Nokia G42 5G is already available for EUR 199, which is around Rs. 20,800. This price is for the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Besides the pricing news, Nokia has also introduced a new colour for the Nokia G42 5G in places outside India. This new colour is called "So Pink." It joins the already available "Grey" and "So Purple" options, which were there since the phone first came out in June. But we don't know for sure if this new pink colour will be available in India.

Also read: Nokia X20, Nokia X10 smartphones to launch soon

Here are some details about the Nokia G42 5G:

  • It will run on Android 13.
  • Nokia promises to give it two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.
  • The phone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
  • Inside, it has a Snapdragon 480+ processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
  • It's a 5G phone and can use up to 5GB of extra virtual RAM.
  • The camera system has three lenses on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. There's also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
  • The phone has a big 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 20W charger.

So, if you are in India and looking for a new phone, keep an eye out for the Nokia G42 5G. It's coming soon, and it will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 09:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets