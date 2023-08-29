Home Tech News Realme 11 5G, Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India; Check price, specifications, features

Realme 11 5G, Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India; Check price, specifications, features

Realme has launched two new products in India - the Realme 11 5G smartphone and the Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds. Both the products have been launched today, August 29. Check their prices, specifications, and features.

By: HT TECH
Aug 29 2023, 15:42 IST
Realme 11 5G
Realme launched the Realme 11 5G and Buds Air 5 Pro. Available starting August 29. (Realme)

Realme has launched two new products in India today, August 29. The first is the Realme 11 5G smartphone, which is the company's flagship number series entrant, placed in the midrange segment. Alongside, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro has also been launched. The company has been launching products swiftly over the last couple of months. We have already seen Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus, and Realme 11x is expected to hit the markets soon. 

Alongside, the Buds Air 5 Pro also adds to the company's large range of wearables. A notable feature of the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is its 50dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). If you are planning to buy either of these two products, let us take a look at its price, specification, and more.

Both the products have hit the market starting 12:00 PM today. If you are planning to buy either of the devices, you can head to either the official website of Realme or Flipkart to make your purchase. The Realme 11 5G prices start at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is available in two exquisite colors - Astral Black and Sunrise Beige and will be available for purchase at a price of Rs. 4999.

The Realme 11 5G and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro features:

The Realme 11 5G smartphone offers ground-breaking features including a remarkable 108 MP main camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, the segment's swiftest 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and a sizable 5000mAh battery with 120Hz Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display.

The device provides dynamic RAM up to 16GB and storage options up to 256GB, allowing seamless multitasking. Available in Glory Gold and Glory Black, the phone's Glory Halo Design reflects attention to detail.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, a new addition to the AIOT (Artificial Intelligence Of Things) lineup, is distinguished by its leading 50dB active noise cancellation, coaxial dual drivers (11mm bass and 6mm micro-planar tweeter), and Hi-Res Audio certification. With an impressive 40-hour battery life, ultra-responsive.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 15:30 IST
