Russian antivirus firm Kaspersky says staffers' iPhones were hacked

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had uncovered a U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) plot to break into Apple devices.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 09:43 IST
Kaspersky cybersecurity firm has confirmed that staffers' iPhones were hacked. (Pexels)
Kaspersky cybersecurity firm has confirmed that staffers' iPhones were hacked. (Pexels)

The Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab said an undisclosed number of staffers' iPhones were hacked using sophisticated malware.

Thursday's announcement came the same day that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had uncovered a U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) plot to break into Apple devices.

Kaspersky did not immediately return a message seeking comment on their report's timing or its relationship to the FSB warning.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 09:43 IST
