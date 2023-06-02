Russian antivirus firm Kaspersky says staffers' iPhones were hacked
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had uncovered a U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) plot to break into Apple devices.
The Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab said an undisclosed number of staffers' iPhones were hacked using sophisticated malware.
Thursday's announcement came the same day that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had uncovered a U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) plot to break into Apple devices.
Kaspersky did not immediately return a message seeking comment on their report's timing or its relationship to the FSB warning.
First Published Date: 02 Jun, 09:43 IST
