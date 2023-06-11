Exciting news for smartphone lovers! Amazon has reduced the price of the Galaxy A73 5G. Now, you can enjoy its incredible features at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G boasts a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The phone features a quad-camera setup, including a 108+12+5+5 MP camera. With its 5000 mAh battery and fast charging capability, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G ensures long-lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is Rs. 47490. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 36800, which means you get a massive 23% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Additionally, customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards and HDFC bank debit cards EMI translation can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs. 1750 on EMI transactions. There is also a Rs. 1000 discount available for Bank of Baroda Credit Card non-EMI transactions.