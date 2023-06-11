Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy A73 price Rs. 47490 discount 23 Rs. 36800 Amazon smartphone sale

If you have been looking to purchase a new Samsung smartphone, then we have found a great deal for you. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 11:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in for Review: Upgrades to camera, design and more
image caption
1/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G gets a new rear camera setup, consisting of a 108MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera uses a 32MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G runs on the One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12 out of the box. Samsung is promising four years of OS updates and 5 years of security support. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
3/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G gets a plastic unibody design similar to the Galaxy A53. The phone carries the IP67 water and dust resistance rating.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G gets a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 800 nits, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. (Amritanshu/ HT Tech)
image caption
5/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G relies on a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 25W wired fast charging. There is no support for wireless charging on this model.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G costs Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant will set you back by Rs. 44,999.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G relies on the Snapdragon 778G chipset from Qualcomm, which also supports 5G networks.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
View all Images
Heavy discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Exciting news for smartphone lovers! Amazon has reduced the price of the Galaxy A73 5G. Now, you can enjoy its incredible features at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G boasts a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The phone features a quad-camera setup, including a 108+12+5+5 MP camera. With its 5000 mAh battery and fast charging capability, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G ensures long-lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is Rs. 47490. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 36800, which means you get a massive 23% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Additionally, customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards and HDFC bank debit cards EMI translation can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs. 1750 on EMI transactions. There is also a Rs. 1000 discount available for Bank of Baroda Credit Card non-EMI transactions.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 11:26 IST
