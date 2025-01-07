Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced

After a long wait, Samsung has finally announced the Unpacked Event date to launch the new generation Galaxy S series models. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22, 2025, as expected earlier. During the event, the company will unveil the new generation of Galaxy AI and the Galaxy S25 series. It is also likely that Samsung may introduce new wearable devices including the Galaxy Ring 2, however, we may have to wait until the event to confirm what the tech giant has planned for its first Unpacked Event of 2025. Know more about the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and Time

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is taking place in San Jose on January 22, 2025. The event will be live-streamed in several locations. In India, the Samsung launch event can be live-streamed on Samsung.in, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung's YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST. With the Unpacked 2025 event announcement, Samsung said, “ The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.”Several announcements are set to take place during one of the biggest Samsung launch events, therefore, check out what new launches to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: The tech giant will finally unveil the new generation Galaxy S series smartphones, consisting of three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. All the devices are expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering a flagship upgrade. Additionally, there are design and hardware upgrades which the company may announce during launch.

OneUI 7 and Galaxy AI: Alongside the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung may finally start rolling out the OneUI 7 update based on Android 15. The new update may also consist of new Galaxy AI features that will transform day-to-day mobile AI experiences. While Samsung has kept the AI features hidden from the public eye, there are a few rumours surrounding features such as AI notifications summary, AI call transcription, and more.

Galaxy Ring 2: In July, Samsung launched the first generation Galaxy Ring with powerful health monitoring features. Now, at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked, the company may preview or launch the new generation smart ring with additional features.

