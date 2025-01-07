Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is taking place on January 22. Check out launch event time, how to watch, and what to expect.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 09:19 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled in January 2025 with three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it may not launch until April 2025. Therefore, these three models are certain to be launched early next year.  (OnLeaks)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced
2/5 The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a slightly bigger display from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch display. All three models will likely get  M13 OLED displays instead of a brighter M14 OLED screen. The standard and Plus models may get the armour aluminium frame, whereas, the Ultra model may get a titanium frame.  (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced
3/5 Reports suggest that all three Galaxy S25 models may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there are slight chances that in some regions the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may be equipped with Exynos 2500 chipset. However, there is no credible information regarding Samsung’s plan. The Ultra model is expected to get a storage upgrade with UFS 4.1. (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to get a new Sony camera sensor instead of the ISOCELL sensor, there we may see a camera upgrade. Whereas, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, we may get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a variable telephoto camera that may enhance the smartphone’s optical zoom. However, it may retain the 200MP main camera sensor.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could use a similar battery size as its predecessor, however, with a new chipset, the battery life is expected to be optimised. The standard models will stick to 25W charging, whereas, the Ultra model may come with 45W charging support. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date is here, check details. (Samsung)

After a long wait, Samsung has finally announced the Unpacked Event date to launch the new generation Galaxy S series models. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22, 2025, as expected earlier. During the event, the company will unveil the new generation of Galaxy AI and the Galaxy S25 series. It is also likely that Samsung may introduce new wearable devices including the Galaxy Ring 2, however, we may have to wait until the event to confirm what the tech giant has planned for its first Unpacked Event of 2025. Know more about the launch event. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here's what to expect

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and Time

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is taking place in San Jose on January 22, 2025. The event will be live-streamed in several locations. In India, the Samsung launch event can be live-streamed on Samsung.in, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung's YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST. With the Unpacked 2025 event announcement, Samsung said, “ The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.”Several announcements are set to take place during one of the biggest Samsung launch events, therefore, check out what new launches to expect.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra, and other 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone launching in 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: The tech giant will finally unveil the new generation Galaxy S series smartphones, consisting of three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. All the devices are expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering a flagship upgrade. Additionally, there are design and hardware upgrades which the company may announce during launch. 

OneUI 7 and Galaxy AI: Alongside the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung may finally start rolling out the OneUI 7 update based on Android 15. The new update may also consist of new Galaxy AI features that will transform day-to-day mobile AI experiences. While Samsung has kept the AI features hidden from the public eye, there are a few rumours surrounding features such as AI notifications summary, AI call transcription, and more. 

Also read: Galaxy S25 launch: Samsung to offer Gemini Advanced for free- Details

Galaxy Ring 2: In July, Samsung launched the first generation Galaxy Ring with powerful health monitoring features. Now, at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked, the company may preview or launch the new generation smart ring with additional features. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 09:19 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming
GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets