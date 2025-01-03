Samsung Galaxy S25 series to offer Gemini Advanced for free: Here’s what we know
Samsung Galaxy S25 series likely to come with Gemini Advanced subscription free of cost, know what’s coming ahead of launch.
One of the most awaited flagship smartphones of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will officially make its debut in a few days. The official launch date is yet to be confirmed, rumours suggest that the smartphone may debut on January 22, 2025, in India. While, we already have an idea of what the upcoming Galaxy S25 series would look like via leaks and rumours, but we are quite excited to get our hands on the devices and experience what has been upgraded. Now as the launch time nears, we are getting to know what Samsung has planned to offer. But, in a recent leak, it was revealed that Samsung may offer free Gemini Advanced to Galaxy S25 series users.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don't get your hopes up
Samsung Galaxy S25 series to offer free Gemini Advanced
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely be known as a blend of performance, camera, and powerful AI futures. Last year, the Galaxy S24 series left a greater mark with Galaxy AI features and exceptional camera performance. Now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which has the ability to offer top-notch performance and improved AI processing capabilities. Leaks have hinted towards advanced Galaxy AI features with OneUI 7 and with Google partnership the smartphone could become a real game changer in the space of AI.
Now according to an Android Authority report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may offer Gemini Advanced for free to the users. Several hidden codes were spotted in the latest Google app v15.52.37 beta suggesting the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones may offer a free trial subscription to Gemini Advanced. Reportedly, the codes included three trial durations for different models, which means the standard Galaxy S25 may offer a 3 months free trial, the Galaxy S25 Plus may offer 6 months trial, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer a one-year Gemini Advanced subscription free of cost.
However, the claims are based on rumours as neither Samsung nor Google have provided any confirmation on the availability of Gemini Advanced.
