Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature the slimmest bezels, here’s everything we know about the design upgrades.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 09:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra, and other 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone launching in 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation S series smartphone in January 2025. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The smartphone is expected to come with several design and camera upgrades. Additionally, we may also get to see new Galaxy AI features with OneUI 7.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect
Vivo X200 Ultra: Another flagship model which is expected to be launched in 2025 is the Vivo X200 Ultra. While its sibling, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro were powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the new X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, we can also expect camera upgrades, therefore, the smartphone could be an all-rounder device.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect
3/5 Vivo X200 Ultra: Another flagship model which is expected to be launched in 2025 is the Vivo X200 Ultra. While its sibling, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro were powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the new X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, we can also expect camera upgrades, therefore, the smartphone could be an all-rounder device.  (Vivo)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect
Oppo Find X8 Ultra: After the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, the company is expected to launch the Ultra variant of the series with upgraded features, performance, and specifications. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor instead of a Dimensity 9400 Chip. Therefore, we can see a major performance boost along with new camera features. However, the Ultra variant may launch in China.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect
Honor Magic 7 series: The flagship Magic series is expected to consist of two models, the  Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro, both expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processors. Reports suggest that the pro model may come with a 200MP telephoto periscope lens offering enhanced zoom capabilities. However, the device may debut in the second half of 2025, therefore, we still have time to confirm what Honor has planned.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may debut on January 22, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly make its debut on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. While, we wait for an official launch announcement, leaks surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S series have been growing rapidly, providing us with a sneak peek at what Samsung may announce during the launch. Now, a major design upgrade for Galaxy S25 Ultra has been tipped and it may come as good news to the users. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design and upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design

Over the past few months, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks have been rounds providing us a glimpse into the expected design, specifications, and features. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has shared a right-side display image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra which showcases the thinnest ever bezel on the ultra variant smartphone. Reportedly, the slimmed display bezel could give tough competition to other flagships in the market, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the exact display and bezel measurements are yet to be determined.

Apart from slim bezels, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was also showcased with curved edges instead of sharp edges like the predecessor. While, these changes may enhance the smartphone's look and feel, but it will reportedly retain a similar design profile as last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance. The smartphone is expected to come in a slimmer and lightweight profile in comparison to its predecessor and it may also have a slightly bigger display. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature a similar quad camera setup with a few upgrades such as a 200MP main camera with a space zoom feature, a new 50MP ultrawide camera, and a telephoto lens with variable capabilities. However, the battery is expected to remain same at 5000mAh, but with the new processor, it may able to provide longer battery life.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 09:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets