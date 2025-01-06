Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked with a major update- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly make its debut on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. While, we wait for an official launch announcement, leaks surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S series have been growing rapidly, providing us with a sneak peek at what Samsung may announce during the launch. Now, a major design upgrade for Galaxy S25 Ultra has been tipped and it may come as good news to the users. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design and upgrades.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don't get your hopes up

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design

Over the past few months, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks have been rounds providing us a glimpse into the expected design, specifications, and features. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has shared a right-side display image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra which showcases the thinnest ever bezel on the ultra variant smartphone. Reportedly, the slimmed display bezel could give tough competition to other flagships in the market, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the exact display and bezel measurements are yet to be determined.

Source: Ice Universe pic.twitter.com/cIAbJuoTlu — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 4, 2025

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra, and other 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone launching in 2025

Apart from slim bezels, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was also showcased with curved edges instead of sharp edges like the predecessor. While, these changes may enhance the smartphone's look and feel, but it will reportedly retain a similar design profile as last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance. The smartphone is expected to come in a slimmer and lightweight profile in comparison to its predecessor and it may also have a slightly bigger display. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly feature a similar quad camera setup with a few upgrades such as a 200MP main camera with a space zoom feature, a new 50MP ultrawide camera, and a telephoto lens with variable capabilities. However, the battery is expected to remain same at 5000mAh, but with the new processor, it may able to provide longer battery life.

