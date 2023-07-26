Samsung Galaxy Unpacked highlights: Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Tab S9 series unveiled

LIVE UPDATES

Samsung has held its 2nd Galaxy Unpacked event of the year and announced Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The company has also expanded its ecosystem products with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. President and head of Samsung Mobile, TM Roh opened the event and highlighted the new products. The event was also attended by BTS singer Suga.

The event has concluded. The devices will go on sale starting August 11

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 processor It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 display specifications The standard Tab S9 gets an 11-inch, Tab S9+ gets an 12.4-inch, and Tab S9 Ultra gets a 14.6-inch 2X AMOLED display.

Galaxy Tab S9 series gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 joins the Gaalxy ecosystem

The classic Galaxy Watch 6 with rotating bezels are back!

The focus this year is on health trackers and sleep monitoring for Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 gets BioActive sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 gets some interesting new features

Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 5 is “PC like power in your pocket”.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price The smartphone starts at $999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price The smartphone starts at $1799.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor The Z Fold 5 gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, which is clocked at 3.36GHz, and it is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. This new configuration offers up to 18 percent better CPU and 32 percent GPU performance. It is available in multiple storage options with UFS 4.0 1TB storage as the top option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display specifications It gets a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While on the inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same refresh rate as the cover display and 1750 nits peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is here

Flip 5 battery details It gets a 3700mAh battery and 25W charging.

The flex window is the highlight of the Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera details Rear: 12MP OIS+12MP Ultrawide rear Front: 10MP inner front camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display specifications It gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Flip 5 gets big boost It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and Samsung's nitography-enabled cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is here and it gets a bigger cover display It now boasts of a 3.4-inch display.

TM Roh: We deliver the future of foldables to you

TM Roh takes the stage

The event begins with a short film

The event has just started

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 display to just support widgets

Suga to attend Samsung Galaxy Unpacked? Reports suggest that the event might be attended by the company brand ambassador Suga from BTS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 prices leaked According to tipster Paras Guglani on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may start at Rs. 1,50,000 with a potential discount of Rs. 6,500 for select bank card users. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a starting price of Rs. 1,00,000 with a possible bank discount of Rs. 5,000. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely be placed in a lower price range compared to its predecessor and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might see an increase in price due to improved specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can get a number of new features 1. Bigger cover display: The previous avatars, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature a 1.9-inch cover display. However, Samsung is expected to upgrade the Z Flip 5 cover display. @OnLeaks has suggested that it may get a whopping 3.4-inch cover display. 2. Better performance: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 undoubtedly offers fast performance with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This year, the new flip is expected to get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in Galaxy S23 Ultra. 3. Dust resistance rating: Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 settle with an IPX8 certification rating, which means no dust resistance rating. As per the leaks, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally getting it! SamMobile report suggested that the next Galaxy Flip phone will have an IP58 rating.

And finally, the entry of the 4th generation of Samsung's folding smartphones When Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a year later, tech enthusiasts were left disappointed as it appeared to be nearly identical to its predecessor on paper. But, it was far from the case. Details: Revisiting Samsung's 4th-gen foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung foldable journey: Could the 3rd generation finally succeed? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched back in August 2021 with new improvements and features that created a new craze among foldable fans. Know more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: A story of success

After Fold, came the Galaxy Z Fold 2. But how did that fare? Take a look at the journey of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event. Check: Know how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 made a triumphant debut

This is where Samsung's foldable journey began A spectacular innovation - that was what the first foldables by Samsung were. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we take a look at how the journey of folding phones began. Feature: The first Samsung Galaxy Fold: Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, know the spectacular story

Based on leaks, here is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 Take a look at how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be different from its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4. Details: Comparing current generation with rumoured upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: Leaked specs The upcoming Samsung smartwatch can feature an Exynos W930 chip under the hood which could be named W980 paired with 16GB of onboard storage and 2GB RAM. The watch is rumored to bring back its iconic rotating bezel that was removed in the Watch 5. Galaxy Watch 6 series could pack a heart rate monitor with ECG functionality, SpO2 sensor, temperature sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, compass and a barometer. It could additionally support Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS, and have an IP68 rating with 5ATM water resistance as well as MIL-STD-810H durability. The smaller variants could have a 300mAh battery while the larger models could get 425mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get new colorways According to a tweet by analyst Ross Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would be launched the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in as many as eight color options for users to choose from. Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink would be the previous “higher volume” color options, while there would also be Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow colored Z Flip 5s.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be the first time BTS star Suga will attend Samsung's event since becoming brand ambassador

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak reveals ‘disappointing’ cover display details With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 imminent, a new leak has shed light on the reported bigger cover display of Samsung's upcoming clamshell phone. Details: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's disappointing cover display details leaked ahead of imminent launch

Which products can be launched at the event today? As per leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy S23 FE smartphones can be announced alongside Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series.

At what time will the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked begin? The event will start at 4:30 PM IST, 12 PM BST, 1 PM CEST, 4 AM PDT, 8 PM JST/KST, and 9 PM AEST today, July 26.

Where is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event taking place? The event is being hosted at COEX in Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district of Seoul in South Korea. This is the first time Samsung will be hosting the Unpacked event in South Korea, which is also the company's home turf.