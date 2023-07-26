Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s disappointing cover display details leaked ahead of imminent launch

The launch of Samsung's next generation of foldables is imminent now and yet, even at this late hour, we're hearing last-minute rumors about the devices. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and several other gadgets such as smartwatches and tablets at the event to be held in Seoul, South Korea. While the Z Fold 5 is rumored to be the same top-end device in Samsung's lineup, the Z Flip 5 could feature several upgrades to bring it at par with its competitors.

Now, a recent last-minute leak sheds light on the reported new and bigger cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that will be announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, although the news might disappoint you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display - bigger but not better?

While we've already known that Samsung was looking to upgrade the cover display of the Flip series, the actual details were hazy. But popular tipster IceUniverse has shared information about the new cover display in a new tweet. According to it, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display. That is nearly twice the size of the 1.9-inch display featured in its predecessor. It will reportedly have a resolution of 720×732 with 302 pixels per inch. The bigger display could allow more functionality such as widgets.

A previous tweet featuring what seemed to be official marketing images by leaker Roland Quandt hinted at calendar, weather, battery, and call history widgets being available on the bigger display, along with a wallet widget showing a flight boarding pass.

However, that will still be inferior to the cover display of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Motorola's flagship flip phone features a larger 3.6-inch outer display. Not only is it bigger, but it is also sharper, with a resolution of 1066×1056 and 417 pixels per inch.

Color bingo

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come in several colors. SnoopyTech earlier shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a tweet, showing the device in these new colors. The tipster called these shades Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite, and these could be the official names of these colors. It could also come in Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow, which would either be exclusively offered on Samsung's brand website or as part of the Samsung Bespoke program.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports and leaks, and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung, which will be later in the day at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. Check out our live coverage of the event for all the latest updates.