Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s disappointing cover display details leaked ahead of imminent launch

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 imminent, a new leak has shed light on the reported bigger cover display of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell phone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 12:16 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. (Representative Image) (Samsung)

The launch of Samsung's next generation of foldables is imminent now and yet, even at this late hour, we're hearing last-minute rumors about the devices. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and several other gadgets such as smartwatches and tablets at the event to be held in Seoul, South Korea. While the Z Fold 5 is rumored to be the same top-end device in Samsung's lineup, the Z Flip 5 could feature several upgrades to bring it at par with its competitors.

Now, a recent last-minute leak sheds light on the reported new and bigger cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that will be announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, although the news might disappoint you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display - bigger but not better?

While we've already known that Samsung was looking to upgrade the cover display of the Flip series, the actual details were hazy. But popular tipster IceUniverse has shared information about the new cover display in a new tweet. According to it, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display. That is nearly twice the size of the 1.9-inch display featured in its predecessor. It will reportedly have a resolution of 720×732 with 302 pixels per inch. The bigger display could allow more functionality such as widgets.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A previous tweet featuring what seemed to be official marketing images by leaker Roland Quandt hinted at calendar, weather, battery, and call history widgets being available on the bigger display, along with a wallet widget showing a flight boarding pass.

However, that will still be inferior to the cover display of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Motorola's flagship flip phone features a larger 3.6-inch outer display. Not only is it bigger, but it is also sharper, with a resolution of 1066×1056 and 417 pixels per inch.

Color bingo

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come in several colors. SnoopyTech earlier shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a tweet, showing the device in these new colors. The tipster called these shades Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite, and these could be the official names of these colors. It could also come in Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow, which would either be exclusively offered on Samsung's brand website or as part of the Samsung Bespoke program.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports and leaks, and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung, which will be later in the day at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. Check out our live coverage of the event for all the latest updates.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 11:50 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s disappointing cover display details leaked ahead of imminent launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets