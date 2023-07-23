Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked coming, know how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 made a triumphant debut

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked coming, know how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 made a triumphant debut

Take a look at the journey of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 ahead of Samsung Unpacked event.

By: MEDHA JHA
Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 20:38 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold represented a significant step forward in foldable technology as it delivered a more polished and user-friendly device.
View all Images
The Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold represented a significant step forward in foldable technology as it delivered a more polished and user-friendly device. (Unsplash)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just two days away and all the Samsung fans are eagerly waiting for all the premium products to be launched. The highlights of the event are going to be Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 and Samsung Watch is likely to be the cherry on top!

The world of smartphones has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, and leading the charge in this revolution is none other than Samsung. Ahead of the most anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, let's take a brief look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

When the Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled in 2019, it was hailed as a game-changer, offering users a unique foldable experience. However, customers wanted more. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, Samsung introduced a groundbreaking device: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This cutting-edge device promised to revolutionize the smartphone market, which was built upon the lessons learnt from its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold: A Bumpy Beginning

The device featured a foldable AMOLED display that could seamlessly switch between a 4.6-inch cover screen and a stunning 7.3-inch tablet-like display when unfolded. The concept was impressive, even though the execution faced significant hurdles.

The Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold: Implementing Learnings

The Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold addressed many of the issues that were present in its predecessor. These are some of the major changes that Samsung made to the Foldable 2:

1. Durability: One of the primary concerns with the Galaxy Fold was its fragile display. Samsung addressed this issue by developing an innovative Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) that is more robust and less prone to damage. The new UTG not only enhanced the device's durability but also improved its appearance.

2. Enhanced Hinge Mechanism: The hinge was redesigned and the gap between the hinge and display has been reduced. It allows users to fold the device at various angles, enhancing multitasking possibilities.

3. Cover Screen: Samsung listened to feedback about the small cover screen on the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 boasts a more substantial 6.2-inch cover screen, eliminating the need for users to unfold the device for simple tasks like checking notifications or replying to messages.

4. Software Optimization: Users could now enjoy a seamless experience when transitioning between the cover and tablet displays.

Gateway for the future

The Samsung Galaxy Z2 Fold represented a significant step forward in foldable technology as it delivered a more polished and user-friendly device. With its futuristic design and innovative features, it pushed the boundaries of what a smartphone can be.

Samsung Unpacked event

The continuous development cycle at Samsung continues and as a result, we are going to see the 5th model of the Samsung Galaxy Foldable phones launched at the Unpacked event.

We will have to wait just a little more to see what Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 holds for us. Whatever it may be, one thing is for sure that Samsung is going to surprise its fans - as always.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 20:37 IST
