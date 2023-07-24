Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Comparing current generation with rumoured upgrades

With Samsung unpacked 2023 event being just two days away, it's the right time to lay emphasis on how the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will take on the market and how it will be better than the last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Leaks have already revealed much information about the phone and based on that we can make some judgements.

The day is not far away when we'll get the first look at the brand-new Samsung foldable smartphone. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has various new features, upgrades and some tweaks on the design to make them more user-friendly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Display:

According to rumours, the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be similar to Galaxy Z Fold 4, being a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be a 7.6-inch.

Design:

It is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 design will follow in the steps of its predecessors Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature slimmer bezels compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a waterdrop-shaped hinge. Everything else such as the positioning of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone arrangements will be quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Battery:

Due to the phone being rumoured to be slimmer than the previous Samsung foldable phones, it is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also feature a 4400mAh battery just like last year's foldable smartphone.

Cameras:

The camera in Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 can also have the same setting. It is expected that Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. Despite that, there are rumours circulating that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might introduce a new sensor.

Performance:

It's also expected that there'll be the same 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, get a processor upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Therefore, it is more likely that the phone's performance will be upgraded if the rumour came out to be true.