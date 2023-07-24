Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Comparing current generation with rumoured upgrades

Take a look at how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be different from its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:09 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
View all Images
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to launch on July 26 at the Samsung unpacked 2023 event. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

With Samsung unpacked 2023 event being just two days away, it's the right time to lay emphasis on how the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will take on the market and how it will be better than the last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Leaks have already revealed much information about the phone and based on that we can make some judgements.

The day is not far away when we'll get the first look at the brand-new Samsung foldable smartphone. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has various new features, upgrades and some tweaks on the design to make them more user-friendly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Display:

According to rumours, the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be similar to Galaxy Z Fold 4, being a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the internal display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be a 7.6-inch.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Design:

It is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 design will follow in the steps of its predecessors Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature slimmer bezels compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a waterdrop-shaped hinge. Everything else such as the positioning of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone arrangements will be quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Battery:

Due to the phone being rumoured to be slimmer than the previous Samsung foldable phones, it is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also feature a 4400mAh battery just like last year's foldable smartphone.

Cameras:

The camera in Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 can also have the same setting. It is expected that Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. Despite that, there are rumours circulating that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might introduce a new sensor.

Performance:

It's also expected that there'll be the same 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options as Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, get a processor upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Therefore, it is more likely that the phone's performance will be upgraded if the rumour came out to be true.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 13:09 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Comparing current generation with rumoured upgrades
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets