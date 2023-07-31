Home Tech News Samsung just copied Apple strategy? What Mark Gurman said

Samsung just copied Apple strategy? What Mark Gurman said

At the latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has followed Apple's lead while rolling out its foldable smartphones, tablets, and watches. Will this approach pay off amid Apple's big iPhone upgrade?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 10:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldables to watch, know the devices expected to be launched today
Samsung Unpacked event
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will commence today, July 26, in Seoul, South Korea. It will be live-streamed at 4:30 pm IST. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch its new generation devices of foldable smartphones, a tab, and a watch.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. 
2/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Most of the changes in Fold 5 and Flip 5 are similar. However, the cover display is expected to turn bigger at 3.4 inches. In last year's phone it was 1.9 inches.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Watch
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to feature a larger display size and a curved glass display. Rumours also suggest that the rotating bezels will be back with this watch. Some features may be added, such as monitoring the heart rate for atrial fibrillation detection. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S22
6/6 However, there may be more products than just these. Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3 too may be launched today. Now it's just a matter of a few hours before these products are launched. (Unsplash)
Samsung
View all Images
Samsung subtly upgrades devices, inspired by Apple's playbook approach. (AFP)

Samsung Electronics Co. seems to be following in Apple's footsteps, entering a phase reminiscent of the tech giant's 2021-2022 strategies, as it introduces mostly modest upgrades to its line of phones, tablets, and watches. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman sheds light on this development, indicating that Samsung's focus is on refining its devices rather than introducing groundbreaking changes.

Among the highlights of Samsung's latest offerings are the new Fold and Flip phones, boasting sleeker designs with updated hinges, faster processors, and minor camera enhancements. Interestingly, some critics argue that their names, Fold 4S and Flip 4S, would have been more fitting considering the incremental nature of the upgrades. Nevertheless, Samsung seems dedicated to exploring the potential of bendable models, shifting away from its traditional Galaxy S "candy bar" style phones.

Watch Upgrades and Incremental Improvements for the S9 Tablet Lineup

The watch upgrades follow a similar pattern, with slightly faster processors and, in some versions, marginally larger displays. The real focus of Samsung's incremental improvements, however, seems to be on its S9 tablet lineup. Available in three sizes (11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch), all versions received faster chips. The smallest model saw the addition of an OLED screen and an in-screen fingerprint reader, a significant upgrade from the previous standard LCD display.

Will Samsung Strategy Work?

Some may view these conservative upgrades as a positive sign for Apple, which is gearing up for its most substantial iPhone upgrade in three years. That means Samsung's latest tweaks won't steal much attention from the competition, given the absence of a folding phone from Apple's current lineup.

Looking ahead, Apple's tablet and watch offerings are not expected to feature groundbreaking changes either. Rumours suggest that the company may introduce its first iPad with an OLED screen next year. However, there's an opportunity for Apple to learn from Samsung's approach, possibly adopting in-screen fingerprint readers for its lower-end iPads rather than incorporating the feature into the power button. Additionally, there might be room for a larger iPad model, closer to 15 inches, catering to users who seek a more immersive experience.

As Samsung continues to take cues from Apple's playbook, both tech giants are navigating the delicate balance between refining existing products and revolutionising the market with innovative breakthroughs. Time will tell which strategy proves to be the ultimate game-changer in the ever-evolving landscape of consumer electronics.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 10:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets