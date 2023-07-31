Samsung just copied Apple strategy? What Mark Gurman said

Samsung Electronics Co. seems to be following in Apple's footsteps, entering a phase reminiscent of the tech giant's 2021-2022 strategies, as it introduces mostly modest upgrades to its line of phones, tablets, and watches. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman sheds light on this development, indicating that Samsung's focus is on refining its devices rather than introducing groundbreaking changes.

Among the highlights of Samsung's latest offerings are the new Fold and Flip phones, boasting sleeker designs with updated hinges, faster processors, and minor camera enhancements. Interestingly, some critics argue that their names, Fold 4S and Flip 4S, would have been more fitting considering the incremental nature of the upgrades. Nevertheless, Samsung seems dedicated to exploring the potential of bendable models, shifting away from its traditional Galaxy S "candy bar" style phones.

Watch Upgrades and Incremental Improvements for the S9 Tablet Lineup

The watch upgrades follow a similar pattern, with slightly faster processors and, in some versions, marginally larger displays. The real focus of Samsung's incremental improvements, however, seems to be on its S9 tablet lineup. Available in three sizes (11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch), all versions received faster chips. The smallest model saw the addition of an OLED screen and an in-screen fingerprint reader, a significant upgrade from the previous standard LCD display.

Will Samsung Strategy Work?

Some may view these conservative upgrades as a positive sign for Apple, which is gearing up for its most substantial iPhone upgrade in three years. That means Samsung's latest tweaks won't steal much attention from the competition, given the absence of a folding phone from Apple's current lineup.

Looking ahead, Apple's tablet and watch offerings are not expected to feature groundbreaking changes either. Rumours suggest that the company may introduce its first iPad with an OLED screen next year. However, there's an opportunity for Apple to learn from Samsung's approach, possibly adopting in-screen fingerprint readers for its lower-end iPads rather than incorporating the feature into the power button. Additionally, there might be room for a larger iPad model, closer to 15 inches, catering to users who seek a more immersive experience.

As Samsung continues to take cues from Apple's playbook, both tech giants are navigating the delicate balance between refining existing products and revolutionising the market with innovative breakthroughs. Time will tell which strategy proves to be the ultimate game-changer in the ever-evolving landscape of consumer electronics.