    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Stop WhatsApp messages from being deleted with this new feature

    Stop WhatsApp messages from being deleted with this new feature

    Now, WhatsApp users will be able to prevent messages from being automatically deleted from the chat history. Check the latest update here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 19:21 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    A new WhatsApp feature is being released to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta. (Asterfolio/Unsplash)

    WhatsApp's disappearing message feature allows users to delete the chat history after a certain time frame. However, the online messaging app is now releasing a new feature for iOS and Android beta users that will prevent messages from being automatically deleted from the chat history when the disappearing messages feature is turned on. In order to use or test the feature you will have to install the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

    Informing about the same, WABetaInfo tweeted, "WhatsApp is releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta! It is now possible to keep messages from disappearing in order to prevent them from being automatically deleted from the chat history!"

    In another tweet, it also informed about the three rules to keep a message from disappearing. "3 rules to keep a message from disappearing:

    - Everyone can keep a message so it won't disappear.

    - Everyone can unkeep a message, and it won't be possible to keep it from disappearing anymore.

    - Group admins can restrict who can use this feature within their group settings," the tweet read.

    Giving further insights of the update, WABetaInfo said in a report that WhatsApp is now introducing the ability to keep messages from disappearing to some beta testers that install the latest beta version of the app from the Play Store and the TestFlight app. Sharing a screenshot, it explained, "you should be able to keep a message from disappearing in a conversation where disappearing messages are turned on. Thanks to this feature, it is now possible to prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the “Keep” action."

    All those messages are marked by using a bookmark icon within the chat bubble and they are listed within the section “kept messages”, which is also available on iOS this week, the report added. Also, it is possible that not every WhatsApp beta user will be able to find this feature in the app. However, there is nothing to worry as this feature will be widely rolled out to more people over the coming days.

    It can also be noted that there may be some limits in keeping old messages from disappearing and it may vary from 24 to 30 days. Also, people involved in the conversation will be having the control over this feature. "Anyone can unkeep messages in the chat by using the “unkeep” action (and it won't be possible to keep it from disappearing anymore), but group admins may be the only people to be able to keep a message from disappearing if they restricted who can edit their group info," WABetaInfo informed.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 19:21 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new