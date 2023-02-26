Stop WhatsApp messages from being deleted with this new feature

WhatsApp's disappearing message feature allows users to delete the chat history after a certain time frame. However, the online messaging app is now releasing a new feature for iOS and Android beta users that will prevent messages from being automatically deleted from the chat history when the disappearing messages feature is turned on. In order to use or test the feature you will have to install the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

Informing about the same, WABetaInfo tweeted, "WhatsApp is releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta! It is now possible to keep messages from disappearing in order to prevent them from being automatically deleted from the chat history!"

In another tweet, it also informed about the three rules to keep a message from disappearing. "3 rules to keep a message from disappearing:

- Everyone can keep a message so it won't disappear.

- Everyone can unkeep a message, and it won't be possible to keep it from disappearing anymore.

- Group admins can restrict who can use this feature within their group settings," the tweet read.

Giving further insights of the update, WABetaInfo said in a report that WhatsApp is now introducing the ability to keep messages from disappearing to some beta testers that install the latest beta version of the app from the Play Store and the TestFlight app. Sharing a screenshot, it explained, "you should be able to keep a message from disappearing in a conversation where disappearing messages are turned on. Thanks to this feature, it is now possible to prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the “Keep” action."

All those messages are marked by using a bookmark icon within the chat bubble and they are listed within the section “kept messages”, which is also available on iOS this week, the report added. Also, it is possible that not every WhatsApp beta user will be able to find this feature in the app. However, there is nothing to worry as this feature will be widely rolled out to more people over the coming days.

It can also be noted that there may be some limits in keeping old messages from disappearing and it may vary from 24 to 30 days. Also, people involved in the conversation will be having the control over this feature. "Anyone can unkeep messages in the chat by using the “unkeep” action (and it won't be possible to keep it from disappearing anymore), but group admins may be the only people to be able to keep a message from disappearing if they restricted who can edit their group info," WABetaInfo informed.