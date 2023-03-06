    Trending News

    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Study reveals using a smartphone help detect anaemia in children

    Study reveals using a smartphone help detect anaemia in children

    With just a collection of smartphone photographs, researchers from the University of Ghana and the University of London were able to accurately determine whether or not children had anaemia.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 12:02 IST
    Smartphone
    Study reveals using a smartphone help detect anaemia in children. (Unsplash)
    Smartphone
    Study reveals using a smartphone help detect anaemia in children. (Unsplash)

    With just a collection of smartphone photographs, researchers from the University of Ghana and the University of London were able to accurately determine whether or not children had anaemia. Researchers and medical professionals from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana, UCL Engineering, UCLH, and other institutions collaborated on the study, which was published in PLOS ONE, to examine a novel non-invasive diagnostic method utilising smartphone images of the face and eyes.

    The advance could make anaemia screening more widely available for children in Ghana (and other low and middle-income countries) where there are high rates of the condition due to iron deficiency, as the screening tool is much cheaper than existing options and delivers results in one sitting.

    The paper builds on previous successful research undertaken by the same team exploring use of an app - neoSCB - to detect jaundice in newborn babies.

    Anaemia is a condition causing a reduced concentration of haemoglobin in the blood, which means oxygen is not transported efficiently around the body.

    It affects two billion people globally and can have a significant impact on developmental outcomes in children, increasing their susceptibility to infectious diseases and impairing their cognitive development.

    The most common cause of anaemia globally is iron deficiency, but other conditions such as blood loss, malaria and sickle-cell disease also contribute.

    First author, PhD candidate Thomas Wemyss (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering) said, "Smartphones are globally popular, but research using smartphone imaging to diagnose diseases shows a general trend of experiencing difficulty when transferring results to different groups of people.

    "We are excited to see these promising results in a group which is often underrepresented in research into smartphone diagnostics. An affordable and reliable technique to screen for anaemia using a smartphone could drive long-term improvements in quality of life for a large amount of people," he said.

    Traditionally, diagnosis of anaemia requires blood samples to be taken, which can be costly for patients and healthcare systems. It can create inequalities related to the expense of travelling to hospital for a blood test. Often families need to make two trips, to have a blood sample taken and then to collect their results, due to samples being transported between the clinic and the laboratory for analysis.

    In the 1980s a handheld device, the HemoCue, was developed to provide more immediate results, but this carries significant upfront and ongoing costs, as well as still needing a finger-prick blood sample.

    The researchers knew that haemoglobin has a very characteristic colour due to the way it absorbs light, so aimed to develop a procedure to take smartphone photographs and use them to predict whether anaemia is present.

    They analysed photos taken from 43 children aged under four who were recruited to take part in the study in 2018. The images were of three regions where minimal skin pigmentation occurs in the body (the white of the eye, the lower lip and the lower eyelid).

    The team found that when these were evaluated together to predict blood haemoglobin concentration, they were able to successfully detect all cases of individuals with the most severe classification of anaemia, and to detect milder anaemia at rates which are likely to be clinically useful.

    Principal investigator Dr Terence Leung (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering) said, "Since 2018, we've been working with University of Ghana on affordable ways to improve healthcare using smartphones. Following our success in screening neonatal jaundice, we are so excited to see that the smartphone imaging technique can also apply to anaemia screening in young children and infants."

    Senior author Dr Judith Meek (UCLH) added, "Anaemia is a significant problem for infants, especially in low- and middle-income countries, and we hope this sort of technology will lead to earlier detection and treatment in the near future."

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 12:02 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE