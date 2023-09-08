Home Tech News Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia: Source

Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia: Source

India's Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with U.S. chip firm Nvidia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 19:01 IST
Artificial Intelligence
Tata and Nvidia are about to form an AI partnership (REUTERS)
Artificial Intelligence
Tata and Nvidia are about to form an AI partnership (REUTERS)

An announcement is expected later in the day, the source added.

Meanwhile, India's Reliance and Nvidia said on Friday they have formed a partnership to create AI language models and generative apps for millions of telecom users of the Indian company.

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 18:31 IST
