Tata Group set to announce AI partnership with Nvidia: Source
India's Tata Group is set to announce an AI partnership with U.S. chip firm Nvidia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
An announcement is expected later in the day, the source added.
Meanwhile, India's Reliance and Nvidia said on Friday they have formed a partnership to create AI language models and generative apps for millions of telecom users of the Indian company.
First Published Date: 08 Sep, 18:31 IST
