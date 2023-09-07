TikTok rejects inclusion in EU online 'gatekeepers' list
TikTok rejects EU decision to include it on list of "gatekeeper" companies, disagrees with the decision and calls for a market investigation.
TikTok rejected the EU's decision Wednesday to include the video sharing platform on a list of "gatekeeper" companies that must comply with tougher curbs on how they do business online.
"We support the DMA's goal of creating a competitive playing field in Europe but fundamentally disagree with this decision," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.
“We're extremely disappointed that no market investigation was conducted prior to this decision and are evaluating our next steps.”
First Published Date: 07 Sep, 07:10 IST
