TikTok rejects inclusion in EU online 'gatekeepers' list

TikTok rejects EU decision to include it on list of "gatekeeper" companies, disagrees with the decision and calls for a market investigation.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 07:10 IST
TikTok
View all Images
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.

TikTok rejected the EU's decision Wednesday to include the video sharing platform on a list of "gatekeeper" companies that must comply with tougher curbs on how they do business online.

"We support the DMA's goal of creating a competitive playing field in Europe but fundamentally disagree with this decision," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

“We're extremely disappointed that no market investigation was conducted prior to this decision and are evaluating our next steps.”

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 07:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets