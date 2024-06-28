 Top 5 must haves car accessories for safe driving during rains in India | Tech News
Prepare your car for the monsoon season with essential accessories to ensure safety and comfort. Here are five must-have items for your vehicle during the rainy months in India.

By: HT TECH
Jun 28 2024, 14:29 IST
Prepare your car for the monsoon with these essential accessories to ensure safety and comfort. (Pexels)

With the monsoon season approaching, it's time to get ready for the rain. In various parts of India, the rains have already begun, and people are preparing their essentials. Motorists should also ensure their cars are ready for the season, which includes adding some key accessories that can greatly assist during the rains. Here are some essential car accessories for the monsoon available online in India:

1. Fog Lamp

B0BVZDRH53-1

Monsoon weather often brings dense fog, especially in areas with high moisture like forests and ghats. Installing fog lamps in your car is crucial for safety during foggy and rainy conditions. Newer cars often come with fog lamps pre-installed, but many older or lower-end models do not. Aftermarket fog lamps are available and can be fitted by a mechanic to enhance visibility and safety.

2. Dash Cam

B0CZ94P6W6-2

A dash cam is mounted on the car's windshield, facing forward, and records events on the road. This footage is useful for insurance claims in case of accidents, disputing incorrect traffic fines, and capturing scenic drives. Some dash cams also have a secondary camera facing the cabin, making them ideal for recording vlogs.

3. Wiper Blade

B00P21KZVQ-3

Wiper blades might not have been used much since the last monsoon. As the rainy season nears, it's important to check if the wipers are functioning properly and if the blades are effectively cleaning the windshield. Heat can damage the rubber on wiper blades, causing them to wear out. If your wiper blades are worn, it is essential to replace them.

4. Mudflap

B0BBZSQHF7-4

Mudflaps are common car accessories made of moulded plastic and fitted behind the front and rear wheels. They protect the vehicle's body from mud, water, and dirt thrown by the rotating tires. Mudflaps can be purchased from aftermarket suppliers or dealerships.

5. Window Visor

B07YRN59NP-5

Driving in the rain with the windows open can lead to water entering the cabin, while closing the windows can cause moisture buildup inside the car, making the windshield and windows foggy. Window visors, also known as door visors, prevent water from entering the car even if the windows are slightly open. This allows for ventilation without getting wet.

In short, ensure your car is equipped with these accessories to have a safer and more comfortable driving experience during the monsoon season.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 14:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets